IPL 2025: Shreyas Iyer Is A Calm Leader Who Empowers Bowlers, Says PBKS Pacer Kuldeep Sen

New Delhi, March 29 (IANS) Punjab Kings (PBKS) pacer Kuldeep Sen believes skipper Shreyas Iyer's composed leadership style makes him a strong captaincy contender for the future of the Indian team.

Praising Iyer's approach, Sen highlighted his ability to stay calm under pressure and empower his bowlers with strategic freedom - qualities that played a key role in KKR's title-winning campaign last season and now in his leadership at Punjab Kings.

With the ongoing IPL, there has been plenty of discussion around leadership prospects for Indian cricket. Sen weighs in on the topic, particularly about Iyer.“Shreyas played an important role in stabilising the innings in the middle order. It's not easy to bat in that phase, but he managed to score crucial runs. His ability to anchor and accelerate is a big asset for the team.”

"As a captain, Shreyas' quality is that he remains calm on the ground. I have observed that even when he played for the opposition, he gave full freedom to the bowlers, allowing them to decide how they wanted to execute their plans. That is a great quality in a leader. India have many options for leadership, and if you look at Shreyas, his qualities as a captain are very strong. He is calm, composed and has excellent decision-making skills. There is no doubt about his performance and as a captain, he is very cool and a great person. That is the most important thing," Sen told IANS.

Two years ago, the right-arm pacer was a fast-bowling revelation. Clocking speeds north of 140 kmph and defending 14 runs against Marcus Stoinis on his IPL debut, he was touted as one of India's rising pace prospects. But just as quickly as he emerged, injuries forced him to the sidelines. A back issue during his debut ODI series against Bangladesh in December 2022, followed by a knee injury in 2024, meant that he missed crucial domestic and IPL opportunities.

Now, having fought his way back to fitness, the 28-year-old is looking at a fresh chapter. Sen, who hails from the small town of Rewa in Madhya Pradesh, is not dwelling on lost time. He's focused on what lies ahead - be it in the IPL with Punjab Kings or in red-ball cricket, his ambitions remain strong.

The pacer talked about his comeback, training under Ricky Ponting, the impact of injuries on his career and his aspirations to don the Indian jersey again.

“I am fine now. I just have a simple thought - I don't think too much about playing for India. I believe in my process. If my process is good, my results will be in my favour. I am just following the process. Whenever I get a chance, I will give my best.”

That belief has been his guiding force since he returned to first-class cricket in January 2024. He had to wait until Madhya Pradesh's Ranji Trophy match against Kerala in February to play his first competitive game of the season. Now, with the IPL in full swing, he has another opportunity to showcase his talent - this time with Punjab Kings, the team that first trialled him before he was picked up by Rajasthan Royals in 2022.

Having worked with some of cricket's biggest names, Sen is now honing his craft under the legendary Ponting at Punjab Kings. Comparing his experience under Rahul Dravid and the Australian legend, Sen added,“It has been a great experience. Ricky Ponting is very calm and supportive, both on and off the field. He knows how to manage players - when to push them and when to give them rest. I am learning a lot from him.”

Bowling at a high pace remains his strength, but Sen knows that T20 cricket is about execution under pressure.“In practice sessions, our coaches give us specific targets. We work on different types of yorkers - stump yorkers, wide yorkers - and apply them in match-like situations. The more you practice under pressure, the better your execution in real matches,” he explains.

Despite his ability to bowl quick, Sen has struggled to find a regular place in IPL playing XIs. He believes that the Impact Player rule has made it even tougher for bowlers like him.“It's difficult because teams have extra options now. But I am not thinking too much about it. My job is to be ready whenever I get the chance.”

With 14 wickets in 12 IPL matches so far, he has shown glimpses of his potential. Now, with Punjab Kings, he hopes for a breakthrough season.“The team put in a lot of effort in the first match. Our batters performed well, and we had a strong start with the ball. The balance of our squad is very good, with strong options in both batting and bowling,” he said.

Unlike many pacers who specialise in one format, Sen remains open to all three.“I haven't decided on a particular format. I like T20, I like One-Day cricket, and I have played Ranji matches as well. As a player, you should be ready for any format, and I am ready for that,” he asserted.

He takes pride in India's fast-bowling strength and dreams of being part of the elite pace attack.“India have not been a spin-dominated team anymore. If you look at Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami - they are world-class bowlers. From pace to swing, we have everything. It's good that Indian fast bowlers are performing so well.”

Asked would he prioritise Test cricket if given a choice, Sen replied,“I have come from red-ball cricket to white-ball cricket. Whenever I get a chance to play in the Test team, I will give my best. I am always ready for the red-ball format."

After years of injuries, recovery and comebacks, Sen's outlook on his career is refreshingly simple - control what he can and let the rest take care of itself.“I don't think too much about selection. I believe in my process. If my process is right, results will follow. My focus is on giving my best whenever I get a chance.”