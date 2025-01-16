Umerov, Estonian FM Discuss Cooperation In IT Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Defense Rustem Umerov and Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna discussed the prospects for deepening cooperation between the two countries in the digital sector.

Umerov announced this on Faceboo , Ukrinform reports.

The meeting focused on the issue of strengthening support for Ukraine in 2025, particularly in the defense and sectors.

Umerov, together with intelligence representatives, briefed the Estonian partners on the battlefield situation and the Ukrainian army's key needs.

Particular emphasis was placed on the need to strengthen air defense, which is critical due to Russia's constant attacks with ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as drones aimed at civilian and critical infrastructure.

“We outlined key areas where we need support, including financing defense production,” the Ukrainian defense minister said.

Margus Tsahkna confirmed Estonia's readiness to continue supporting Ukraine and agreed on the idea of using frozen Russian assets as a resource to bolster Ukraine's defensive capabilities.

Beyond defense cooperation, the meeting participants discussed opportunities to deepen collaboration in digital technologies.

“As a co-leader of the IT coalition, Estonia has significantly contributed to advancing Ukraine's technological capabilities. Support for the Ukrainian army is a contribution to the security of all Europe,” Umerov said and thanked Estonia for its unwavering assistance.

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna, who arrived in Kyiv for a visit, discussed Ukraine's defense needs, cybersecurity, and sanctions against Russia.

Photo credit: Rustem Umerov , Facebook