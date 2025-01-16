Airport Show-2025 To Showcase Best-In-Class Technology

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The Middle East remains a focal point for global as airlines, airports, ANSPs, and MROs pour investments into expansion, anticipating a 300% increase in air to 1.1 billion by 2040. This surge necessitates US$151 billion for airport capacity expansion. By 2029, the region's aviation will reach US$33.70 billion. Globally, passenger traffic is projected to hit nearly 20 billion by 2042, with international passengers comprising 45% of this figure.



Africa's air traffic is also on the rise, projected to reach 261 million passengers by 2025 and doubling by 2040. The region needs over US$32 billion for infrastructure, with greenfield airport investments constituting 40%. These developments will be under the spotlight at the Airport Show, scheduled from May 6-8 at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC). This premier event, supported by key aviation entities, offers a platform for global companies to showcase innovative solutions for enhancing airport operations, safety, passenger experiences, sustainability, and automation.



London-based Global Data reports 48 airport projects worth US$182.6 billion are underway in the Arabian Gulf. Dubai and Saudi Arabia are spearheading massive developments, including Dubai's US$35 billion terminal with 400 gates and five runways, and Saudi Arabia's King Salman International Airport, a US$50 billion project aiming to be the world's largest by 2030. These projects account for 80% of airport spending in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). Saudi Arabia leads the region's airport construction sector with US$7.5 billion in active projects, followed by Kuwait (US$4.5 billion) and Iraq.



Saudi Arabia's New Abha Airport will handle over 13 million passengers annually, a nearly tenfold increase from its current capacity. Oman's Musandam Airport, costing US$250 million, will open by Q4 2026, while the Red Sea International Airport will serve one million passengers annually by 2030. The UAE is expanding Sharjah International Airport, expected to complete by 2026, and Bahrain plans a 40-million-passenger capacity terminal to replace its current hub. Kuwait's triangular terminal, operational by 2025/2026, will increase capacity by 50 million passengers annually. Iraq is set to open three major airports by 2025, and Lebanon's Beirut International Airport is undergoing expansion to handle 20 million passengers by 2030. Egypt aims to increase airport capacity to 72.2 million passengers by 2025.



In South Asia, India leads with 137 airports, including 24 international ones, and plans to expand to 240 airports by 2030. Major projects in Jewar and Navi Mumbai, along with 15 others, will accommodate the domestic air traffic surge to 300 million by 2030. India is investing US$11 billion in airport infrastructure to operationalize 200 airports by 2025.



Africa's aviation sector is also booming. Ethiopia aims to build the continent's largest airport by 2030, while Morocco plans to increase annual airport capacity by 80 million by 2035 through modernization. The Middle East and Africa airport infrastructure market is expected to reach US$15.31 billion by 2030.



"The Middle East has established itself as a global aviation hub, driven by significant investments in airport and airline development," said May Ismail, Event Manager at RX. Over 23 years, the Airport Show has become a key platform for sourcing critical airport requirements. Its 24th edition promises more success as regional airports adopt cutting-edge technologies to thrive.



Airlines are also expanding. As of 2023, the 10 largest Middle Eastern airlines collectively ordered 795 aircraft to meet growing passenger demand. By 2042, global passenger traffic will double to 20 billion, and by 2052, it will reach nearly 25 billion, according to ACI World Airport Traffic Forecasts. The Middle East and Asia-Pacific will account for 58% of global air passenger demand by 2040.



Middle Eastern airlines have outperformed global averages in profitability. In 2024, they earned a record US$23.1 profit per passenger, triple the global average. Regional carriers are expected to end 2024 with a net profit of US$5.3 billion, rising to US$5.9 billion in 2025, driven by strong demand, international tourism, airport upgrades, and favorable government policies.



Cirium, a leading aviation analytics firm, highlighted the region's transformative growth, emphasizing innovation in passenger experience and sustainable technologies. Hydrogen-powered aircraft and seamless, touchless travel experiences are among the advancements reshaping air travel in the Middle East. These efforts underline the region's commitment to setting global benchmarks in aviation.



The Middle East's aviation industry reflects a vision of ambition, collaboration, and innovation. With substantial investments in infrastructure and technology, the region is positioned to redefine the future of air travel, setting new standards and building a sustainable foundation for long-term growth.

