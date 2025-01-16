Infinigate And Watchguard's Partnership Expands Across Iberia

(MENAFN- Pressat) Infinigate and WatchGuard build on their long-standing European partnership, extending their collaboration across Iberia.

Madrid, Spain – 16 January 2025 – The Infinigate Group , the leading and trusted advisor in Cybersecurity, Cloud & Infrastructure is extending his fruitful collaboration with WatchGuard , a global leader in unified cybersecurity, to include the Iberian region.

Infinigate Iberia will provide partners in Spain and Portugal with access to WatchGuard's innovative Unified Security Platform that includes the following advanced cybersecurity solutions: Network Security solutions, Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA), Endpoint Protection, Detection, and Response (EPDR) and Secure Cloud Wi-Fi.

WatchGuard's cybersecurity solutions, designed to protect businesses of all sizes against mounting cyber-threats, benefit organizations of any size that have lean IT teams, thanks to their accessibility and ease of implementation. In a world where all organizations face similar challenges to large corporations but don't benefit from the same resources, this partnership seeks to democratise access to enterprise-grade security technologies.

The partnership with WatchGuard illustrates Infinigate Iberia's commitment to delivering a compelling portfolio of cybersecurity solutions for channel partners, supported by expert technical consultancy and managed services. Channel partners will also benefit from training designed to enable the implementation and management of solutions on WatchGuard's Unified Security Platform.

“We are delighted to partner with WatchGuard Technologies, a trustworthy brand with a solid reputation in the industry. Together, we will support channel partners in delivering comprehensive and scalable solutions that will help businesses protect themselves against an ever-evolving threat landscape”, said Reinaldo Rodriguez, Managing Director of Infinigate Iberia.

Álvaro García, Country Manager of WatchGuard Iberia said:“Our partnership with Infinigate Iberia strengthens our presence in the Iberian market, ensuring expert support thanks to their deep specialism and an understanding of local needs. We are on a joint mission to strengthen cybersecurity in Iberia by offering an advanced cybersecurity platform through a strong network of channel partners.”

About the Infinigate Group

The Infinigate Group, the leading technology platform and trusted advisor in Cybersecurity, Cloud & Network Infrastructure covers over 100 countries across EMEA, Australia and New Zealand. In the 2023-2024 financial year the Infinigate Group revenue reached 2.3B€. Our focus and deep technical expertise on cybersecurity, secure networks and secure cloud for SMB and enterprise set us apart. Our 1,250 employees provide locally tailored services complementing a robust central supply chain, sparking growth for our partners, MSSPs and vendors.

In 2022, Starlink, Vuzion (now Infinigate Cloud) and Nuvias became part of the Infinigate Group.

In 2024, Wavelink became an Infinigate Group company, adding coverage for the Australian and New Zealand (ANZ) market.

About WatchGuard Technologies, Inc.

WatchGuard® Technologies, Inc. is a global leader in unified cybersecurity. Our Unified Security Platform® is uniquely designed for managed service providers to deliver world-class security that increases their business scale and velocity while also improving operational efficiency. Trusted by more than 17,000 security resellers and service providers to protect more than 250,000 customers, the company's award-winning products and services span network security and intelligence, advanced endpoint protection, multi-factor authentication, and secure Wi-Fi. Together, they offer five critical elements of a security platform: comprehensive security, shared knowledge, clarity & control, operational alignment, and automation. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington, with offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. To learn more, visit WatchGuard.

