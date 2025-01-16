16 Afghan Citizens Released From Pakistani Prisons

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The of Refugees and Repatriation under the announced on Thursday, January 16th, that 16 Afghan migrants who had been imprisoned in Pakistan due to lacking residency documents have been released.

The ministry stated in a statement that these individuals have returned to Afghanistan following their release.

According to the statement, these migrants spent between two to six days in Pakistani prisons.

The Ministry of Refugees and Returnees also announced yesterday that 19 Afghan nationals were released from Pakistani prisons and returned to their home country.

In a press release, the ministry mentioned that these citizens were detained by Pakistani police in various parts of the country due to their lack of legal residency documentation.

In recent days, Pakistan has intensified its process of detaining and deporting Afghan migrants.

The continued release of Afghan detainees highlights ongoing tensions and challenges in the migration relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan. These recurring incidents underscore the vulnerability of Afghan migrants who lack proper documentation and the harsh conditions they often face in foreign prisons.

The situation calls for deeper cooperation between the two countries to address the concerns of migration and improve the treatment of Afghan citizens in Pakistan.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram