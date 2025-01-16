Top 10 Saif Ali Khan Movies On OTT: Dil Chahta Hai, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Omkara And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Saif Ali Khan was stabbed by an intruder on January 16 and rushed to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital. As the is reportedly out of danger now, let's take a look at his top 10 movies available to watch on OTT.

Kurbaan

Plot: Professor Avantika's life feels perfect when she falls in love with a man she believes she knows well. However, things turn dark as her life spirals out of control.

Cast: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vivek Oberoi, Dia Mirza

Where to watch: YouTube, Prime Video, Apple TV

Kachche Dhaage

Plot: Stepbrothers Aftab and Jai dislike each other. But, they must unite to clear their names in a terrorism case.

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Namrata Shirodkar, Manisha Koirala

Where to watch: YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

Plot: Three friends, Akash, Sameer and Siddharth, navigate post-college life, facing challenges in love, friendship and societal expectations.

Cast: Aamir Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Preity Zinta

Where to watch: Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

Kal Ho Naa Ho

Plot: Naina's dull life changes with Aman's arrival. Despite his love for her, Aman urges her friend Rohit to win her heart.

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan , Preity Zinta, Jaya Bachchan

Where to watch: Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

Plot: Sarika falls for Karan, who frames her for illegal firearms. In jail, she transforms into a vengeful woman, determined to seek revenge for the betrayal.

Cast: Urmila Matondkar, Seema Biswas, Aditya Srivastav

Where to watch: YouTube, Amazon Prime Video