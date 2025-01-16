Top 10 Saif Ali Khan Movies On OTT: Dil Chahta Hai, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Omkara And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Saif Ali Khan was stabbed by an intruder on January 16 and rushed to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital. As the bollywood actor is reportedly out of danger now, let's take a look at his top 10 movies available to watch on OTT.
Kurbaan
Plot: Professor Avantika's life feels perfect when she falls in love with a man she believes she knows well. However, things turn dark as her life spirals out of control.
Cast: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vivek Oberoi, Dia Mirza
Where to watch: YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV
Kachche Dhaage
Plot: Stepbrothers Aftab and Jai dislike each other. But, they must unite to clear their names in a terrorism case.
Cast: Ajay Devgn, Namrata Shirodkar, Manisha Koirala
Where to watch: YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV
Dil Chahta Hai
Plot: Three friends, Akash, Sameer and Siddharth, navigate post-college life, facing challenges in love, friendship and societal expectations.
Cast: Aamir Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Preity Zinta
Where to watch: Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV
Kal Ho Naa Ho
Plot: Naina's dull life changes with Aman's arrival. Despite his love for her, Aman urges her friend Rohit to win her heart.
Cast: Shah Rukh Khan , Preity Zinta, Jaya Bachchan
Where to watch: Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV
Ek Hasina Thi
Plot: Sarika falls for Karan, who frames her for illegal firearms. In jail, she transforms into a vengeful woman, determined to seek revenge for the betrayal.
Cast: Urmila Matondkar, Seema Biswas, Aditya Srivastav
Where to watch: YouTube, Amazon Prime Video
