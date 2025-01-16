عربي


Top 10 Saif Ali Khan Movies On OTT: Dil Chahta Hai, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Omkara And More

Top 10 Saif Ali Khan Movies On OTT: Dil Chahta Hai, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Omkara And More


1/16/2025 5:09:36 AM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Saif Ali Khan was stabbed by an intruder on January 16 and rushed to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital. As the bollywood actor is reportedly out of danger now, let's take a look at his top 10 movies available to watch on OTT.

Kurbaan

Plot: Professor Avantika's life feels perfect when she falls in love with a man she believes she knows well. However, things turn dark as her life spirals out of control.

Cast: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vivek Oberoi, Dia Mirza

Where to watch: YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

Kachche Dhaage

Plot: Stepbrothers Aftab and Jai dislike each other. But, they must unite to clear their names in a terrorism case.

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Namrata Shirodkar, Manisha Koirala

Where to watch: YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan stabbed LIVE: Son Ibrahim Ali Khan rushed actor to hospital Dil Chahta Hai

Plot: Three friends, Akash, Sameer and Siddharth, navigate post-college life, facing challenges in love, friendship and societal expectations.

Cast: Aamir Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Preity Zinta

Where to watch: Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

Kal Ho Naa Ho

Plot: Naina's dull life changes with Aman's arrival. Despite his love for her, Aman urges her friend Rohit to win her heart.

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan , Preity Zinta, Jaya Bachchan

Where to watch: Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan's ₹1,300 crore net worth: Check Bollywood actor's annual income Ek Hasina Thi

Plot: Sarika falls for Karan, who frames her for illegal firearms. In jail, she transforms into a vengeful woman, determined to seek revenge for the betrayal.

Cast: Urmila Matondkar, Seema Biswas, Aditya Srivastav

Where to watch: YouTube, Amazon Prime Video

