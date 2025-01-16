Yiren Digital Earns Its Place In China's Artificial Intelligence Industry Alliance

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BEIJING, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD ) ("Yiren Digital" or the "Company"), an AI-powered providing a comprehensive suite of and lifestyle services in China, has earned its place in the China's Artificial Intelligence Alliance (AIIA). The membership reflects the Company's commitment to driving cross-disciplinary innovation and fostering cooperation among key stakeholders, including leading companies, universities, research institutions, and organizations in the AI sector.

AIIA has been officially launched under the guidance and support of key government bodies, including the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), the Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST), the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), and the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC). Spearheaded by the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT) alongside various partner organizations, the alliance aims to establish a collaborative platform for industry, academia, research, and application. Its primary goals include advancing the development of China's artificial intelligence industry, fostering ecosystem growth, and driving the digital transformation of traditional industries through deeper AI integration across various sectors of society.

Since its listing on the NYSE in 2015, Yiren Digital has grown from a fintech pioneer into an expansive leader in intelligent technology. By integrating advanced AI into its operations, the company has significantly enhanced key areas, including customer acquisition, marketing, customer service, and risk management. Through the development of proprietary AI platforms and systems, Yiren Digital has continually boosted operational efficiency, improved user experience, and strengthened its overall business ecosystem.

With a business strategy of 'AI + diverse applications' and its continued efforts under the 'AI Lab' initiative, the company has developed a range of proprietary intelligent platforms, including DiTing Intelligent Decision-making Platform, QingNiao Intelligent Customer Service System, FengChao Intelligent Voice Interaction Platform, LingShu Intelligent Marketing Platform, and BaiZe Data Platform. These platforms and integrated technologies drive innovation in decision-making, marketing, customer service, and data management. To strengthen risk control, Yiren Digital has developed a comprehensive system that includes tools for emotion recognition, content review, and fraud prevention, ensuring regulatory compliance and protecting its users. The company has also implemented robust data security measures, including stringent data cleansing and declassification processes, to safeguard user privacy and maintain the integrity of its data-driven solutions.

Beyond these technological advancements, Yiren Digital remains deeply committed to the ethical application of AI. Machine learning techniques, such as reinforcement learning with human feedback (RLHF), are being deployed to enhance the objectivity of training processes, while retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) is used to improve the reliability of knowledge sources. The company's proprietary Model Factory and its efficient model parallel processing frameworks ensure the transparency and interpretability of its algorithms.

Weeks ago, the company was also recognized as one of the 'Beijing Top 10 Financial Brands for the Year 2024' for its outstanding service quality and continuous technological innovations.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd. is an advanced, AI-powered platform providing a comprehensive suite of financial and lifestyle services in

China. Our mission is to elevate customers' financial well-being and enhance their quality of life by delivering digital financial services, tailor-made insurance solutions, and premium lifestyle services. We support clients at various growth stages, addressing financing needs arising from consumption and production activities, while aiming to augment the overall well-being and security of individuals, families, and businesses.

