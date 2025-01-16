Yeast Flakes Market To Reach $1.4 Bn, Globally, By 2030 At 9.1% CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Yeast Flakes Market

Global yeast flakes generated $0.6 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $1.4 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 9.1%

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Increase in awareness about health, rise in demand for convenience food, and change in culture & lifestyle in the emerging Asian drive the growth of the global yeast flakes market . However, availability of healthier substitutes and high cost of production of organic foods hinder the market growth. On the other hand, surge in willingness of consumers to buy premium and environment friendly products presents new opportunities in the coming years.Request The Sample PDF Of This Report:Leading Market PlayersAlla's Posh FlavorsAnthony's GoodsHoosier Hill Farm LLCLesaffre, Now FoodsNunaturalsSari FoodsSattvic foodsUrban PlatterVvegano.Request For Customization:The powder segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBased on form, the powder segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global yeast flakes market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is because powder is a flexible ingredient that goes well with almost any diet or eating style. Moreover, the flakes segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.3% from 2021 to 2030.The food & beverages segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast periodBased on application, the food & beverages segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than three-fifths of the global yeast flakes market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is owing to increasing demand for functional foods and high nutritional food products. However, the animal feed segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 9.5% from 2021 to 2030.Make a Direct Purchase:North America to maintain its dominance by 2030Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for nearly half of the global yeast flakes market, owing to inclination toward yeast flake products. Moreover, the LAMEA region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period, owing to changing lifestyles and eating habits of consumers in the region.

