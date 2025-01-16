Oman Welcomes Truce Agreement In Gaza

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Sultanate of Oman welcomed the announcement of reaching an exchange of detainees and prisoners and the return of sustainable calm in the Gaza Strip, paving the way for a permanent ceasefire between the two parties.

The Foreign of Oman praised in a statement Thursday the prominent role of the State of Qatar, the Arab Republic of Egypt, and the United States of America, and the support provided by brotherly and friendly countries to reach this agreement, which will contribute to alleviating the humanitarian suffering in the Palestinian Gaza Strip.

The joint mediation efforts undertaken by the State of Qatar, in cooperation with Egypt and the US, succeeded in reaching an agreement between the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) and the Israeli entity for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and exchange prisoners and detainees, as the agreement will come into effect next Sunday.

