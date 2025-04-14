Visit Qatar Concludes Participation At WTM Africa 2025 In Cape Town

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Visit Qatar concluded its participation at WTM Africa 2025, held from April 9 to 11 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, with notable recognition by receiving the award for the Most Innovative Stand.

The delegation featured nine key partners from Qatar's travel and hospitality sectors including Qatar Airways, Discover Qatar, Experience Qatar, Al Messila Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Doha, Ali Bin Ali Travel and Tourism, Marsa Malaz Kempinski, Radisson Blu Hotel Doha, Satguru Travel and Tours, and Tawfeeq Holidays.

Qatar's stand drew strong interest from international trade professionals and media, showcasing the country's cultural richness, world-class hospitality, and year-round event calendar.

Highlights included an augmented reality photo booth featuring animals symbolic of Qatar's natural heritage and an interactive Qatar Calendar booth spotlighting the country's events and experiences.

