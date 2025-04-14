QB 11 Stars Clinch QCA Softball T10 Trophy

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QB 11 Stars scored a convincing 40-run win over Zidan Cricket Club in the final to lift the trophy in the Qatar Cricket Association's QCA Softball 2024-25 T10 Tournament played at the Asian Town Cricket Stadium.

Batting first, QB 11 Stars made 163 for 3 riding on a 53-run knock from Beshad Mohammed (23balls; 1x4, 7x6s) and a blazing unbeaten 52 from Mohammed Rifan (15balls; 1x4, 7x6s).

In reply, Zidan CC were restricted to 123 for 5. Sanath (28) and KD Risvi (20) were the key contributors.

Despite their 52-run partnership off 17 balls, Zidan CC could not force the pace and fell short by 40 runs.

Mohammed Rifan was named the Man of the Match for his knock of 52* runs.

1st T10 Edition 2024-25 showcased an extraordinary level of competition, excitement, and cricketing skill. The tournament had a total of 75 matches during which 11,656 runs were scored with 950 sixes and 487 fours. 41 players hit fitfties while there was one century registered. As many as 390 catches were taken while 65 stumpings were effected. Qatar Cricket Association CEO Khalid Al Suwaidi honoured the winners and the runners-up.

Speaking about the tournament, he said,“This tournament has been a celebration of talent, camaraderie, and sportsmanship. Congratulations to all the players, officials, and volunteers who contributed to its success.”