Strong Northwesterly Winds Expected In Qatar Starting Tomorrow, April 15, 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The country is expected to be affected by northwesterly winds ranging from fresh to strong winds beginning Tuesday, April 15, 2025, and lasting through the weekend.



Marc Marquez survives collision with brother Alex to claim 'fantastic' Qatar GP triumph

First edition of Beach Sports Festival to be held from April 20 to 26 No rent correction in sight: Tenants in Qatar wonder why

Read Also

Qatar Meteorology Department stated this on its social media adding that these winds may cause blowing dust causing reduced visibility in some areas.

A marine warning is also in effect during this period, as wave heights are expected to range between 3 and 8 feet, reaching up to 12 feet at times.

The department advised exercising caution and following the latest weather updates from official sources.