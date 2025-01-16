Modernised Scarecrows On The Rise
Date
1/16/2025 1:16:08 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Tailpiece:
Let's take a pledge to share good posts, ethics, and lessons, and abstain from spreading falsehoods and trash. Social media is a vast platform, but unfortunately, it has been hijacked by“modernized scarecrows.” They try hard to defile the innocent environment with their disdainful remarks. We should act like wise birds, who have learned from their experiments with scarecrows. It is high time we paid less attention to them and more to what society truly needs for progress. As citizens, we must play an active role in guiding others. Great minds, intellectuals, and scholars have contributed far more to society than anyone else. Their vision is broader and more focused on the upliftment of society. Let's not allow ourselves to be pulled into the quagmire by accepting the self-made theories of“modernized scarecrows.”
The author is a writer. Views expressed are personal
