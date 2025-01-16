Shura Council Takes Part In General Assembly Of Arab Scout Parliamentarians Union

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Kuwait: The Shura Council participated in the 16th General Assembly of the Arab Scout Parliamentarians Union, which was held within the third International Scout Forum for Youth Empowerment, hosted by the State of Kuwait.

Shura Council member H E Khalid bin Abbas Kamal Al Emadi represented the Council at the meeting.

Attended by representatives of the Arab parliaments, the meeting deliberated on the issues of advancing scout parliamentary action and avenues for reinforcing cooperation and sharing expertise among the Arab parliaments, with an emphasis on the role of the scouting youth in supporting communities and fostering volunteer work, in addition to approving of the Union's annual plan for 2025.

Organised by Arab Scout Organization, under the theme:“Leadership and Influence”, the third International Scout Forum for Youth Empowerment brings together nearly 350 scouts and guides from 29 countries.

The forum's programme features training workshops and interactive activities aiming to empower young people and hone their leadership skills, honour preeminent scout personalities at the Arab and global levels, in addition to holding meetings for heads of the Gulf and Arab scouting associations to boost cooperation and advance joint scouting action.