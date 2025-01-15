Prime Minister Announces Gaza Ceasefire Deal
QNA
Doha: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani announced that the joint mediation efforts of the State of Qatar, the Arab Republic of Egypt and the United States secured a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner swap deal between the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) and Israel.
Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, His Excellency stated that the deal will take effect on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. He highlighted that according to this deal Hamas will release 33 hostages, in exchange of Palestinian prisoners, with both negotiating parties agreeing to continue working tonight to complete the implementation details.
HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs extended thanks to the Arab Republic of Egypt and the United States for their efforts that contributed to pushing the negotiations forward, pointing out that Qatar, Egypt and the United States will work together to ensure the implementation of the ceasefire deal.
