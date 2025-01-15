Japan’S Corporate Bankruptcies Surge To 11-Year High In 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Corporate bankruptcies in Japan hit a startling 11-year high in 2024, signaling significant economic challenges. Tokyo Shoko Research reported 10,006 bankruptcy cases, marking a 15.1% increase from the previous year.



This surge pushed the number of business failures above 10,000 for the first time since 2013. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) bore the brunt of this economic downturn.



They accounted for 10,004 of the total bankruptcies. The end of pandemic-related tax deferrals added to their strain. Despite the rise in cases, total decreased by 2.4% to 2.34 trillion yen ($14.9 billion).



Labor shortages played a crucial role in these failures. Bankruptcies linked to workforce issues jumped by 80% to 289 cases, setting a record high. The services sector, including restaurants, was hit hardest with 3,329 bankruptcies, a 13.2% increase from 2023.



The yen's depreciation contributed significantly to the problem. It reached its weakest level against the U.S. dollar in 37 years during 2024. This drove up import costs for many businesses, especially smaller ones with less financial cushion.







Inflation-related bankruptcies increased for the second consecutive year. 698 companies failed due to their inability to pass rising costs onto customers.

Japan's Construction Industry Faces Growing Challenges

The construction industry saw 1,924 cases, up 13.6%, struggling with new overtime regulations and hiring difficulties. Experts warn that companies may face tougher conditions ahead.



Rising interest rates could make it harder for struggling businesses to reduce debt or raise prices. Persistent labor shortages and inflation may trigger more bankruptcies in 2025.



This surge in bankruptcies reflects the complex challenges facing Japan 's economy. It underscores the need for businesses to adapt to changing market conditions and labor dynamics.



In short, the coming years will likely test the resilience of Japan's corporate sector as it navigates these turbulent economic waters.

MENAFN15012025007421016031ID1109095170