Israel And Hamas Edge Closer To Gaza Ceasefire Deal

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Negotiators from Israel and Hamas near a breakthrough in talks for a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal. There are confirmed reports that both sides have made significant progress in Qatar-mediated discussions.



The proposed agreement outlines a three-phase plan to pause the 15-month conflict. The first phase would implement a six-week ceasefire. During this time, Hamas would free 33 hostages, including women, children, and older people individuals.



Israel would release hundreds of Palestinian prisoners in exchange. Israeli forces would withdraw from populated areas in Gaza as part of the agreement.



Humanitarian aid would increase substantially under the deal. About 600 trucks would enter Gaza daily to deliver essential supplies. Palestinians could begin returning to their homes in northern Gaza during this initial phase.



The deal faces hurdles despite progress. Hamas has not yet provided an official response to the draft agreement. The group wants Israel to present maps detailing troop withdrawal plans.







Israel's Prime Minister's office denies reports of Hamas agreeing to the current proposal. Political implications loom large for both sides. Far-right members of Netanyahu's government oppose the deal.

Hamas Approval Needed for Final Agreement

Hamas leadership in Gaza must approve any final agreement. The conflict has devastated Gaza since October 2023, causing widespread destruction and displacement.



Negotiators aim to address remaining issues quickly. These include logistics for Israeli troop repositioning and identifying Palestinian prisoners for release. Israel wants measures to prevent armed fighters from returning to northern Gaza.



The deal's second phase would focus on releasing the remaining hostages and prisoners. Talks for this stage would begin 16 days after implementing the first phase. A complete Israeli withdrawal from Gaza remains a key Hamas demand.



International pressure mounts to reach an agreement. The U.S., Qatar, and Egypt continue mediation efforts. Humanitarian groups stress the urgent need for aid in Gaza.



Over 46,000 Palestinians have died in the conflict, according to Gaza's health ministry. Both sides approach the negotiations cautiously. Previous ceasefires have broken down amid mutual accusations.



The current proposal builds on a framework introduced by President Biden in May 2024. Negotiators express cautious optimism while acknowledging potential pitfalls.



The deal, if finalized, would mark a significant turning point in the conflict. It offers hope for hostage families and war-weary Gaza residents. However, long-term peace remains elusive without addressing core issues between Israel and Palestinians.

