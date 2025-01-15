Number Of Wounded In Russian Airstrike On Kramatorsk Rises To 9

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of wounded in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, as a result of a morning Russian air strike on a high-rise building has increased to nine.

This was reported on by the head of the Donetsk Military District Administration Vadym Filashkin, Ukrinform reports.

“The number of wounded in Kramatorsk has increased to nine, including two children. These are the figures as of 16:00,” informed Filashkin.

According to him, 18 houses, three educational institutions and an infrastructure facility were damaged by the bomb shrapnel.

In addition, 18 cars were damaged by the shock wave and shrapnel.

All the consequences of the shelling have been documented.

As Ukrinform reported, Russian troops shelled the civilian infrastructure of Kramatorsk on the morning of January 15. Earlier, there was information about eight wounded, including two children.

Photo: Vadym Filashkin