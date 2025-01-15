ALECSO Chief: AI Necessary For Promoting Culture

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Mustafa Al-Muraini

RABAT, Jan 15 (KUNA) -- Director General of the Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization (ALECSO) Dr. Mohamed Ould Amar on Wednesday affirmed that artificial intelligence (AI) is necessary for promoting cultural and creative activities and sustainable development.

Dr. Amar, in an interview with KUNA during the 24th session of the Arab ministers and officials of culture, said, "the cultural and creative industries have become at the core of economic dynamism."

He called for exploiting the AI resources to create jobs, promote the Arab culture and heritage at the global level.

Dr. Al-Amar said the cultural and creative industries in the Arab world have remained weak and re-called for employing the AI to breath life into these deteriorated sectors in the Arab countries.

He also called for cooperation among the Arab states for coordination in the cultural industries and promote culture as a basis for development. (end)

