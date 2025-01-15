Heliad: Nelly raises EUR 50m in Series B funding to revolutionize financial operations in healthcare

EQS-News: Heliad AG / Key word(s): Investment

Heliad: Nelly raises EUR 50m in Series B funding to revolutionize operations in healthcare

15.01.2025 / 10:23 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Berlin, January 15, 2025 – Nelly Solutions, one of Europe's fastest-growing and fintech companies, has successfully closed a €50 million Series B funding round. This capital will accelerate the company's mission to digitalize the European healthcare sector and make administrative and financial processes in medical facilities significantly more efficient. The round was led by Cathay Innovation, joined by Notion Capital, and existing investors b2venture, Lakestar, Motive Ventures, arc investors – as well as Heliad, which has been invested in Nelly since December 2022 through its newly integrated early-stage strategy Collective Ventures. The funding reflects the potential of Nelly's innovative platform, which is already used by over 1,200 medical practices and provides patients with a fully digital, seamless experience – from check-in to payment. The company aims to use this capital to further develop its products, expand geographically, and strengthen its market leadership in Germany. Urgent Need for Digitalization in Healthcare According to a 2024 survey by the German Health IT Association (bvitg), the adoption of digital solutions in medical practices and hospitals could save up to €6.4 billion annually. The greatest potential for savings lies in administration and billing, where efficient digital processes can reduce costs by up to 30%. Nelly addresses these challenges with its Financial Operating System (FinOS) and Patient Experience Platform, which streamline workflows such as patient intake, document management, and payment processing. By integrating with practice management systems, the platform saves time and resources for both healthcare providers and patients. Focus on Expansion and Product Development Since its previous funding round, Nelly has more than doubled its customer base and now digitalizes processes for over 2 million patients. The new capital will be used to further develop its product portfolio and expand into new European markets. Recently, Nelly entered the Italian market, which faces similar structural challenges in healthcare administration. “The support of our investors not only reflects their confidence in our team and business model but also in our ability to improve efficiencies in healthcare and provide patients with a better experience,” said Niklas Radner, co-founder and CEO of Nelly.“Our goal is to minimize administrative burdens and become the largest fintech platform in healthcare.” Jacky Abitbol, Managing Partner at Cathay Innovation, said:“Improving efficiency in healthcare is one of our core investment theses. Nelly has the potential to become the leading financial platform for medical practices in Europe. We are excited to support their international expansion.” Itxaso del Palacio, General Partner at Notion Capital, added:“Nelly uniquely combines software and fintech expertise and is excellently positioned to become a market leader in this space. We are proud to be part of this journey.” About Nelly Solutions Nelly revolutionizes the experience for patients and medical professionals by automating administrative processes and cashflows in healthcare. Founded in 2021 by Niklas Radner, Lukas Eicher, Rasmus Schults, and Laurids Seibel, the Berlin-based startup aims to minimize the administrative burden for doctors, medical staff, and patients. As the first digital factoring provider in the DACH region, Nelly offers a comprehensive solution that not only enables the digitalization of patient data but also automates receivable management for medical practices. The platform provides a fully GDPR-compliant digital process, from patient intake to payment with a single click. Seamless integration with existing practice management software and user-friendly operation allow patients to securely and efficiently manage everything via their smartphone. Nelly has already digitized 30 million paper documents and digitally processed over 2 million patients, saving an average of 10 minutes per patient. This translates into hundreds of thousands of hours saved in the healthcare sector. For more information, visit . About Heliad

Heliad (Stock ticker A7A, ISIN DE0001218063) is a listed investment company with a mission to empower both entrepreneurs and investors. The company invests in market leading companies across various verticals and regions to power their next phase of growth. As a listed company and through our strong team and strategic partners, Heliad can support companies pre, at and post IPO and act as a gateway to public equity capital markets. An evergreen structure positions Heliad to act independently of usual fund lifecycles, while providing shareholders with proprietary access to pre-IPO market returns without limitations on investment size or terms. For more information about Heliad, please visit and follow on LinkedIn to stay updated. Contact Heliad AG

Tel: +49 69 719 12 80 00

E-Mail: ...

15.01.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Heliad AG Ulmenstraße 37-39 60325 Frankfurt/Main Germany Phone: +49 (0)69 719 12 80 - 00 Fax: +49 (0)69 719 12 80 - 999 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE0001218063 WKN: 121806 Indices: Basic Board Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 2068341



End of News EQS News Service