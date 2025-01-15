EQS-News: Aareal AG / Key word(s): Issue of Debt

Aareal Bank successfully places AT1 capital

15.01.2025 / 18:56 CET/CEST

Aareal Bank successfully places AT1 capital Wiesbaden, 15 January

2025 – Aareal Bank AG today has successfully placed Additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital instruments in the form of perpetual subordinated notes in an aggregate nominal amount of USD 425 million, carrying a coupon of initially 9.875 per cent p.a. With a broadly diversified order book, the issue was significantly oversubscribed. Settlement of the issuance is expected to occur on 22 January 2025. The notes will be issued under the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting in 2023. They serve to further optimise the Bank's capital structure. The notes have a first call date on 31 July 2030 and a denomination of USD

200,000. Morgan Stanley acted as Global Coordinator and BofA Securities, Citi, Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE, Morgan Stanley and UBS Investment Bank acted as Joint Lead Managers on the transaction. Andy Halford, Chief Financial Officer of Aareal Bank, commented:“Today's AT1 notes placement was a seamless continuation of last year's successful issuance activities. The good investor interest shows that Aareal Bank is an issuer with a strong reputation in capital markets. We like to thank all investors for the commitment and trust they place in us.”

About Aareal Bank Group Aareal Bank Group, headquartered in Wiesbaden, is a leading international property specialist. The Bank uses its expertise to identify trends, challenges and opportunities at an early stage, and to exploit them for the benefit of its stakeholders. Aareal Bank Group provides financings, banking services and payments solutions for the property sector and related industries, and is present across three continents: Europe, North America and the Asia/Pacific region. Aareal Bank Group's business strategy focuses on sustainable business success, with environmental, social and governance (ESG) aspects as an integral part of this strategy. Aareal Bank AG comprises the business segments Structured Property Financing and Banking

& Digital Solutions. The Structured Property Financing segment encompasses all of Aareal Bank Group's property financing and funding activities. Here, the Bank supports its clients in making large-volume commercial property investments. The investment properties mostly comprise office buildings, hotels, shopping centres, logistics and residential property, as well as student apartments. In the Banking & Digital Solutions segment, Aareal Bank Group supports businesses from the housing, property management and energy industries as a digitalisation partner – combining extensive advisory services and product solutions with traditional corporate banking services and deposit-taking.

