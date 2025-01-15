Integrated Power Services (IPS) To Showcase Full Array Of Power Management Solutions At Powertest25

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Includes control systems, switchgear, circuit breakers, transformers, electronics, NETA-certified services & custom solutions

Greenville, SC, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrated Power Services (IPS), a world-class provider of electrical, mechanical, and power management systems, will showcase the full array of power management solutions at PowerTest25, March 11-15, 2025, in Orlando, Florida. Subject matter experts will be available at IPS booth 401 to provide information and answer questions about power control systems; switchgear; circuit breakers; transformers; automation and power electronics; NETA-certified services; and custom equipment and solutions.

In addition, as part of the New Product Forum on Tuesday, March 11, from 5:15 to 6:15 pm, Senior Vice President of Engineering for IPS Power Management Shahram Negari, PhD, PE, will deliver a presentation, Advanced UL891 Switchgear Development with AI and Machine Learning Integration , in Panzacola Suite G.

Later that same evening, IPS invites PowerTest25 attendees to visit its Margaritaville-themed hospitality suite 1401, between 6:30 and 10:30 pm. With music from a strolling Latin guitarist, a talking parrot, Tiki Toss, great food, and tropical drinks, the evening promises to be fun and entertaining.

On Thursday, March 13, from 1:15 to 5:00 pm, Elizabeth Douglas, IPS Senior Director of Learning and Development, and Steven Newton, IPS Training Program Manager, will be speaking about Development and Delivery of Effective Training in Panzacola H4.

IPS entered the Power Management market with the acquisition of National Switchgear and National Field Services in December of 2021.“Since that time, we've further strengthened our capabilities with additional acquisitions,” said Shannon Moses, Executive Vice President of the IPS Power Management Division.“Today, IPS offers the full array of power management products and services, including NETA and non-NETA field services; new, surplus, and remanufactured equipment; and engineered electrical solutions, such as motor control centers, starters, drives, and e-houses.”

IPS is a single-source supplier, capable of responding, rethinking, and resolving virtually any power management challenges. With more than 90 locations across North America, Canada, the UK and the Caribbean, IPS is supported by the largest and most advanced team of engineers and is committed to revolutionizing reliability and advancing its vision.

PowerTest25 offers five-plus days of high-powered learning, networking, and promotional opportunities and is geared for field service technicians, inspectors, utility associates, project managers/developers, engineers, government personnel, reliability specialists, trainers, thermographers, and wind energy professionals.

About Integrated Power Services (IPS)

Integrated Power Services (IPS) is a leading provider of service, engineering, and remanufacturing for electrical, mechanical, and power management systems. With a focus on industry-specific expertise and a comprehensive range of capabilities, IPS supports critical infrastructure across a wide range of customers. Headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, IPS operates the largest network in the industry, with service and distribution centers, field offices, and strategically located warehouses across North America, the United Kingdom, and the Caribbean. Each IPS location is equipped to respond, rethink, and resolve complex challenges, offering access to an extensive global talent pool and resources for seamless, single-source solutions. To learn more, visit .

