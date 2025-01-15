عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

NCA Statement On Red Dye 3


1/15/2025 11:01:34 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WASHINGTON, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

NCA Statement
 "Food safety is the number one priority for U.S. confectionery companies, and we will continue to follow and comply with FDA's guidance and safety standards. Our consumers and everyone in the food industry want and expect a strong FDA, and a consistent, science-based national regulatory framework. We have been saying for years that FDA is the rightful national regulatory decision maker and leader in food safety."

Additional Background Information
 What we've been saying:

  • For years, our industry has been calling for more transparency, more funding, and more staff resources for the FDA to continue fulfilling its mission, and it's time to put politics aside and work together to fund the FDA at levels that will allow it to continue this work.

What happened:

  • FDA's evaluation and risk assessment concluded that Red Dye 3 "meets the safety standard of a reasonable certainty of no harm required for a color additive."
  • However, FDA revoked the use of Red Dye 3 in food and drugs because of a legal requirement known as The Delaney Clause.

More information from the FDA

Media Contact: Elizabeth Kapolka, [email protected]

SOURCE National Confectioners Association

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN15012025003732001241ID1109094156


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search