Cadiz Announces January 2025 Corporate Update Investor Call


1/15/2025 9:01:10 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Chairman and CEO Susan Kennedy to Host Call on January 22 at 11:00am ET, Review 2024 Milestones and 2025 Objectives

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadiz, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDZI / CDZIP) ("Cadiz," the "Company"), a California water solutions company, announced today that it will host a quarterly Corporate Update Call for investors on Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 11:00am ET.
Susan Kennedy, Chairman and CEO of Cadiz, will deliver prepared remarks to review Cadiz's 2024 milestone achievements and outline the Company's objectives for 2025. A question-and-answer session will follow the presentation. Interested investors and analysts may submit questions in advance through 5:00pm ET on Tuesday, January 21, 2025 to [email protected] .

Cadiz Inc. Corporate Update Call Access Details

Date:

Wednesday, January 22, 2025

Time:

11:00am ET

Dial-in:

1-877-407-0779

International Dial-in:

1-201-389-0914

Webinar:

Register Here



The live webcast of the call, and subsequent replay, will also be available on the Company's investor relations website
here .

About Cadiz, Inc.
 Founded in 1983, Cadiz, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDZI ) is a California water solutions company dedicated to providing access to clean, reliable and affordable water for people through a unique combination of water supply, storage, pipeline and treatment solutions. With 45,000 acres of land in California, 2.5 million acre-feet of water supply, 220 miles of pipeline assets and the most cost-effective water treatment filtration technology in the industry, Cadiz offers a full suite of solutions to address the impacts of climate change on clean water access.

For more information, please visit
.

Cadiz, Inc.

PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

