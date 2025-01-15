Cadiz Announces January 2025 Corporate Update Investor Call
Chairman and CEO Susan Kennedy to Host Call on January 22 at 11:00am ET, Review 2024 Milestones and 2025 Objectives
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadiz, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDZI / CDZIP) ("Cadiz," the "Company"), a California water solutions company, announced today that it will host a quarterly Corporate Update Call for investors on Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 11:00am ET.
Susan Kennedy, Chairman and CEO of Cadiz, will deliver prepared remarks to review Cadiz's 2024 milestone achievements and outline the Company's objectives for 2025. A question-and-answer session will follow the presentation. Interested investors and analysts may submit questions in advance through 5:00pm ET on Tuesday, January 21, 2025 to [email protected] .
Cadiz Inc. Corporate Update Call Access Details
|
Date:
|
Wednesday, January 22, 2025
|
Time:
|
11:00am ET
|
Dial-in:
|
1-877-407-0779
|
International Dial-in:
|
1-201-389-0914
|
Webinar:
|
Register Here
|
|
The live webcast of the call, and subsequent replay, will also be available on the Company's investor relations website
here .
About Cadiz, Inc.
Founded in 1983, Cadiz, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDZI ) is a California water solutions company dedicated to providing access to clean, reliable and affordable water for people through a unique combination of water supply, storage, pipeline and treatment solutions. With 45,000 acres of land in California, 2.5 million acre-feet of water supply, 220 miles of pipeline assets and the most cost-effective water treatment filtration technology in the industry, Cadiz offers a full suite of solutions to address the impacts of climate change on clean water access.
