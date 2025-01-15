Survey Reveals Almost Half Of Employees Have Witnessed Workplace Harassment In The Last Five Years

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New report from Traliant explores the realities of how employees are being exposed to harassment in today's workplace and where employers need to address critical gaps

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Traliant, a leader in compliance training , today announced its inaugural 2025 State of Workplace Harassment Report . Compiled from a survey of over 2,000 full-time employees in the US, the study assesses the reality of workplace harassment and worker opinions on how their employers are prioritizing harassment prevention. Most notably, the survey revealed employees are being exposed to harassment at alarming rates in the last five years – nearly half (46%) of respondents reported they had witnessed workplace harassment happen to another employee and nearly one in four (24%) said that they had been the target of harassment themselves.

A complex web of factors influences workplace harassment including how employees perceive, respond to and report different experiences. As the workforce continues to evolve, employers need to ensure they are providing the resources employees need to create safer workplaces with zero-tolerance for workplace harassment.

The report uncovered additional areas where employers need to address critical gaps in workplace harassment prevention and reporting, including:



More than half (52%) of Gen Z employees reported they had witnessed workplace harassment happen to another employee in the last five years, compared to only 33% of Boomers

Only 51% of respondents said they would report an incident of harassment if they had to use their name

49% of employees would not report harassment at all if there were not anonymous reporting channels or due to fears of retaliation, worries of reputational harm, or lack of awareness on internal processes 32% of women reported that they were either not very, or not at all, satisfied with the outcome of how their employer handled reports of harassing incidents compared to 20% of men

“The survey findings present an alarming picture for employers who want to create positive work environments where employees can bring their best selves to work,” said Michael Johnson, Chief Strategy Officer at Traliant.“By prioritizing workplace harassment prevention and giving employees the resources and tools they need, employers can demonstrate their commitment to employee well-being and better protect individuals from unlawful misconduct.”

For complete survey findings and details, read the full report here .

Methodology

The independent market research firm Researchscape conducted this survey. The survey reached over 2,000 US-based employed adults (18+) at companies with 100 to 1000+ employees in industries including hospitality, healthcare, retail, industrial/manufacturing, and office settings, to understand employee opinions about how they and their employers are prioritizing harassment prevention. The survey was conducted in October 2024.

About Traliant

Traliant, a leader in compliance training, is on a mission to help make workplaces better, for everyone. Committed to a customer promise of“compliance you can trust, training you will love,” Traliant delivers continuously compliant online courses, backed by an unparalleled in-house legal team, with engaging, story-based training designed to create truly enjoyable learning experiences.

Traliant supports over 14,000 organizations worldwide with a library of curated essential courses to broaden employee perspectives, achieve compliance and elevate workplace culture, including sexual harassment training , diversity training , code of conduct training , and many more.

Backed by PSG, a leading growth equity firm, Traliant holds a coveted position on Inc.'s 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America for four consecutive years, along with numerous awards for its products and workplace culture. For more information, visit and follow us on LinkedIn .

Contact

Reagan Bennet

...