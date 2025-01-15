Rapid7 Achieves Fedramp® In Process Designation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid7, Inc. , (NASDAQ: RPD), a leader in extended risk and threat detection, has announced that it has achieved the In Process Designation from the Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP®) for its InsightGovCloud Platform. The FedRAMP In Process designation indicates that Rapid7 is actively working towards authorization, making it an eligible and trusted Cloud Service Offering (CSO) for federal agencies. This new designation highlights Rapid7's continued commitment to partnering with federal agencies to invest in security solutions that enable continuous threat exposure management and enhance the resilience of their organizations.

As cloud adoption in federal agencies continues to grow , so does the critical need for security solutions that enhance security, ensure compliance, and consolidate point solutions while improving efficiency and reducing operational costs. The Rapid7 InsightGovCloud Platform provides government agencies with the tools and clarity they need to assess their attack surface, detect suspicious behavior, and respond and track remediations with intelligent automation. The InsightGovCloud Platform includes vulnerability management, CNAPP, and SOAR solutions as part of Rapid7's initial FedRAMP in-boundary offerings.

“Achieving this designation is a significant milestone for Rapid7 and the federal agencies we support,” said Damon Cabanillas, public sector vice president of sales at Rapid7.“We look forward to deepening the way we work with security teams across the sector, by offering a comprehensive solution that secures their environments from the endpoint to the cloud, and ultimately helps them effectively manage, prioritize, and respond to risks across their attack surface.”

Industry certifications Rapid7 currently holds include SOC2 Type 2, ISO 27001, TX-RAMP, IRAP, EU-U.S. Data Privacy Framework, and CE+.

To learn more about Rapid7's Command Platform, visit .

To view the FedRAMP In Process Marketplace listing for InsightGovCloud, visit .

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD) is on a mission to create a safer digital world by making cybersecurity simpler and more accessible. We empower security professionals to manage a modern attack surface through our best-in-class technology, leading-edge research, and broad, strategic expertise. Rapid7's comprehensive security solutions help more than 11,000 global customers unite cloud risk management with threat detection and response to reduce attack surfaces and eliminate threats with speed and precision. For more information, visit our website , check out our blog , or follow us on LinkedIn or X .

About FedRAMP

FedRAMP is a government-wide program that promotes the adoption of secure cloud services across the federal government by providing a standardized approach to security and risk assessment for cloud technologies and federal agencies.

Rapid7 Media Relations

Alice Randall

Director, Global Corporate Communications

...

(857) 216-7804

Rapid7 Investor Contact

Elizabeth Chwalk

Sr. Director, Investor Relations

...

(617) 865-4277