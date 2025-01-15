HDFC AMC Q3FY25 PAT at ₹6,415, up by 31% - Quarter results

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, January 15, 2025: HDFC Asset Management Company Limited today reported its financial performance for the quarter ended December 31,2024.





CORPORATE HIGHLIGHTS



• QAAUM of ₹7,874 billion for the quarter ended December 31,2024 compared to ₹5,515 billion for the quarter ended December 31,2023, 11.5% market share in QAAUM of the mutual fund industry.

• QAAUM in actively managed equity-oriented funds i.e. equity oriented QAAUM excluding index funds stood at ₹4,782 billion for the quarter ended December 31,2024 with a market share of 12.8%. The AMC is amongst the largest actively managed equity-oriented mutual fund managers in the country.



• The ratio of equity and non-equity oriented QAAUM is 65:35, compared to the industry ratio of 57:43 for the quarter ended December 31,2024.



• 11.00 million Systematic transactions with a value of ₹38.2 billion processed during the month of December 2024.



• Over 95,000 empaneled distribution partners across MFDs, National Distributors and Banks, serviced through a total of 280 offices of which 196 are in B-30 locations. This includes 25 new offices inaugurated on 2nd January 2025. The contribution of B-30 locations to our total monthly average AUM for December 2024 is 19.3%.



• 70% of the company’s total monthly average AUM is contributed by individual investors compared to 61% for the industry.



• Market share of 13.2% of the individual monthly average AUM for December 2024, making the company one of the most preferred choices of individual investors.



• Total Live Accounts stood at 22.1 million as on December 31,2024. Unique customers as identified by PAN or PEKRN now stands at 12.6 million as on December 31,2024 compared to 52.6 million for the industry, a penetration of 24%.







FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31,2024

• The Operating Profit for the quarter ended December 31,2024 was ₹7,472 million as compared to ₹4,961 million for the quarter ended December 31,2023.

• Profit before tax for the quarter ended December 31,2024 was ₹8,400 million as compared to ₹6,385 million for the quarter ended December 31,2023.

• Profit after tax for the quarter ended December 31,2024 was ₹6,415 million as compared to ₹4,896 million for the quarter ended December 31,2023.







FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2024



• The Operating Profit of the company for the nine months ended December 31, 2024 was ₹20,146 million as compared to ₹13,764 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2023.



• Profit before tax for the nine months ended December 31, 2024 was ₹24,511 million as compared to

₹17,990 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2023.



• Profit after tax for the nine months ended December 31, 2024 was ₹18,223 million as compared to ₹14,047 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2023.





