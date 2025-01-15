Rajveer Singh and Tamanna Bharat Add Glamour to Nazrana 2025

(MENAFN- Liker Series) Nazrana 2025: A Grand Celebration of Talent, Unity, and Nostalgia at Guru Nanak Khalsa College



Guru Nanak Khalsa College hosted the grand spectacle of Nazrana 2025, an evening brimming with creativity, glamour, and cultural pride. The much-anticipated show was the centerpiece of the event, captivating the audience with its stunning sequences and impeccable execution.



The judging panel evoked waves of nostalgia as Rajveer Singh (RV), Harmeet Singh Gupta, and Inderjit Singh, all proud alumni of the college, returned to grace the occasion. Rajveer, a celebrated influencer, branding expert, and winner of 13 prestigious awards, inspired the audience with his charisma and expertise. Joining him in the judging panel was Tamanna Bharat, an international beauty queen, crowned Miss Asia Global 2024, Miss Queen of India Runner-Up 2024, and Miss Navi Mumbai 2024. Their insightful commentary and radiant presence added a touch of stardom to the evening.



The judges, alongside chief guests Harmeet and Inderjit, brought an emotional and lively vibe to the celebration, reliving fond college memories while applauding the creativity and talent of the current generation. Trustee Chairman S. Gurinder Singh Bawa, Dr. Jasbir Kaur Makkar, and Dr. Kiran Mangaonkar provided steadfast support, ensuring every aspect of the event was executed seamlessly.



The Fashion Show: A Creative Extravaganza



The fashion show, meticulously planned under the leadership of Principal Dr. Ratna Sharma, was a testament to the teamwork and dedication of hundreds of students and non-teaching staff. Dr Jasmeet Kaur Ghai & Latit Bhodare were the head of Nazrana 2025.

The event, choreographed by Rohan, was managed by a dynamic committee comprising Dr. Gaganjyot Kaur, Dr. Gursimran Kaur Uppal, Dr. Charanjit Kaur, Dr. Sharad Tripathi, Mohd Shahid Qureshi, Sheetal, Komal Kaur, and Jagdeep Kaur. Together, they delivered an evening of unmatched artistry and elegance.



The sequences included:



Non-Teaching Staff Walk: A tribute to the unsung heroes of the college.



Kapoor Group: A vibrant Bollywood-inspired showcase, crowned the winner.



Dream Sequence: An ethereal and imaginative performance.



Chemistry: A creative depiction of bonds and unity.



Cabaret: A dazzling high-energy presentation.



Kishore Kumar Group: A nostalgic musical tribute, winning third place.



Sikh Group: A rich cultural celebration, securing second place.





The evening reached its peak when the Giddha and Bhangra performances ignited the stage, compelling even the judges and chief guests to join the teachers in dancing, much to the crowd's delight.



A Collective Effort Behind the Success



The collaborative efforts of students, teachers, and non-teaching staff transformed Nazrana 2025 into an unforgettable celebration. Weeks of meticulous planning, rigorous rehearsals, and unwavering dedication were evident in every performance. Beyond a showcase of fashion, the event became a symbol of unity, creativity, and cultural pride.



For alumni Rajveer, Harmeet, and Inderjit, the evening was an emotional reunion, celebrating not just the talent of today but also the cherished memories of their college years.



With over 7,000 attendees, Nazrana 2025 was a resounding success, setting a new benchmark for future celebrations and leaving everyone eagerly awaiting the next chapter of this remarkable tradition.



MENAFN15012025005698012490ID1109093280