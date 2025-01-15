£350,000 Factory Investment At Interior Door Systems

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Sam RussellWARRINGTON, NORFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Interior Door Systems Expands Capacity with £350,000 Factory InvestmentInterior Door Systems (IDS), a leader in bespoke interior door solutions, has unveiled its newly refurbished manufacturing facility following a £350,000+ investment. This milestone, the second largest in the company's history, demonstrates IDS's commitment to innovation, sustainability, and supporting the UK's housebuilding and developer markets.The refurbishment, which includes cutting-edge equipment and green energy solutions, has increased IDS's output capacity tenfold, solidifying its position as a key supplier to the developer and housebuilding sectors.A Game-Changer for Housebuilders and DevelopersOne of IDS's standout advantages is its in-house steel mill – a rarity in the UK, where only one other manufacturer offers this capability. This unique feature enables IDS to deliver superior quality and cost-effective solutions tailored to large-scale developments. The Kensington Range, for example, is optimised for housebuilders and developers, offering a versatile selection of 14 finishes, competitive pricing, and the ability to scale production to meet demand.The expanded factory also includes.Next-Generation CNC Machinery, enhancing precision for hinged and sliding doors ..Eco-Friendly Multi-Fuel Energy System, using production waste to power operations sustainably..Advanced Edge Bander Technology, boosting efficiency and minimising waste..High-Performance Dust Extraction System, ensuring a cleaner, safer work environment.Leadership InsightSam Russell, Managing Director of IDS, commented said“This refurbishment is a defining moment for IDS. By dramatically enhancing our manufacturing capabilities, we are positioned to provide even greater value to housebuilders and developers. With our unique in-house steel mill and scalable production, we're committed to delivering cost-effective, high-quality solutions that meet the growing demands of the UK market, all while upholding our dedication to sustainability.”For housebuilders and developers looking for reliable, scalable, and eco-conscious door solutions, IDS continues to raise the bar in quality and service.

