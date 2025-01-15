Game Lounge Disrupts Igaming Affiliation With Launch Of Kiickr

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Kiickr team at the Game Lounge Global Gathering - Photo Shaun Spiteri

The Kiickr team at the Game Lounge Global Gathering Conference - photo by Shaun Spiteri

Kiickr's Mattias Gustafsson

Kiickr ushers in a new era for iGaming affiliation, where data meets strategy and innovation drives success.

- Mattias Gustafsson, Director of Kiickr at Game LoungeST JULIAN'S, MALTA, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Game Lounge has launched its latest platform, Kiickr, which promises to redefine the iGaming affiliation landscape.Kiickr is Game Lounge's expert response to the iGaming industry's struggles with fragmented data systems, outdated and often inefficient practices in affiliation management and increasing demands for compliance. Underscoring Game Lounge's commitment to transparency and innovation, Kiickr reaffirms the leading iGaming affiliate's vision to transform affiliation from a static, outdated model into a dynamic, data-driven experience.The groundbreaking new platform leverages Game Lounge's robust technical infrastructure and advanced in-house data solutions – built upon high-quality data sourced directly from partners – to streamline affiliation processes and empower affiliates and operators with holistic, reliable insights and control.Setting Kiickr apart, its data-first approach not only simplifies decision-making for users but also ensures accuracy and efficiency. Early adopters will benefit from features such as seamless account management, clear ROI tracking and tools to optimise campaign performance.“Changing the mindset of an entire industry doesn't happen overnight. With Kiickr, we're not just talking about innovation – we're delivering it. By combining state-of-the-art technology with our extensive industry experience, we're creating a platform that both meets the current needs of affiliates and operators and sets a new benchmark for the future,” says Mattias Gustafsson, Director of Kiickr at Game Lounge.For operators, Kiickr offers insights into the performance of their affiliations while enabling access to traffic tailored to their specific needs. Publishers, meanwhile, will gain a centralised hub for data and insights, as well as opportunities to scale their traffic growth. This dual-purpose design ensures that both sides of the affiliation equation can achieve greater profitability and operational simplicity.The roadmap for Kiickr extends well beyond its January 2025 soft launch, which coincides with the ICE Exhibition in Barcelona – a major fixture for the world of iGaming – where attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about the platform. Kiickr's phased rollout will initially focus on publishers, with advertiser-specific features expected by the second quarter of 2025.Over the coming five years, Game Lounge envisions Kiickr's evolution to become a comprehensive ecosystem where affiliates and operators can seamlessly manage, optimise and expand their strategies, positioning the platform as a game-changer in the international iGaming market.“Kiickr represents more than just a platform; it's a paradigm shift in how iGaming affiliation operates,” adds Richard Dennys, CEO of Game Lounge.“Our goal isn't only to refine the process but to reimagine it entirely, blending transparency, innovation and actionable insights to create lasting value for our partners. Kiickr signals a new era for iGaming affiliation – one with efficiency and impact at the forefront.”Kiickr also represents the latest innovation from GLX, Game Lounge's dedicated centre of excellence for innovation and incubation. Launched in December 2024, GLX drives transformative projects in iGaming, using advanced technologies and data insights to create cutting-edge solutions. As one of GLX's flagship initiatives, Kiickr fulfils its mission to drive growth, foster creativity and bridge critical gaps within iGaming affiliation.“Kiickr is a prime example of how GLX is shaping the future of iGaming with innovation and collaboration,” says David Crowhurst, Managing Director of GLX.“We are proud to deliver a platform that doesn't just address existing challenges in the industry but sets new standards for what effective affiliation can achieve. With Kiickr, we are empowering operators and publishers to unlock their full potential through unparalleled data and technology.”Explore Kiickr's potential by visiting and find out more about Game Lounge at

