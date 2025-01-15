PST To MBOX Conversions Made Easy By Webbyacad PST Converter

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) January 15, 2025, New Delhi – WebbyAcad launched a unique product for converting Outlook PST files to MBOX with much ease. Now, Outlook users wouldn't have to sit clueless, searching ways for switching or simply transferring their data to other email platforms. The tool, called WebbyAcad PST Converter is a multi-purpose tool for converting, exporting, migrating, splitting PST files. As of now, the company has launched its tool in New Delhi and is planning to make the tool available in other parts of the world like USA, UK, Canada, Germany etc. The tool is available on the company's official website and can be downloaded for free.



About the Software

WebbyAcad PST Converter is an advanced utility for converting or exporting Outlook PST files to multiple formats. These formats are compatible with other email platforms enabling a quick and smooth transfer of Outlook files to other email clients and webmails. The software can convert PST files to more than 30+ formats, export PSTs to more than 15 known email platforms and even split oversized PST files into smaller components to avoid the danger of data corruption. This tool offers an easily manageable user interface that user from any background (technical or non-technical) can handle it without any crux.



Features of this software:

A PST Converter tool can execute several functions related to migrating email information from Outlook to various email accounts. Take a glance at the number of tasks it can carry out:

1. Transferring PST files to various email accounts: The tool is capable of moving Outlook Data (emails, attachments, contacts, calendars, schedules, etc.) directly to email services such as Gmail, Thunderbird, Office 365, iCloud, Zimbra, Zohomail, Proton Mail and others.

2. Transform PST files into various formats: The software can change PST files into over 30 supported formats. The formats include MBOX, EML, EMLx, HTML, MHTML, PDF, TGZ, CSV, XLX, TXT, MSG, and so on.

3. Divide PST files: The converter tool is capable of breaking down large PST files into smaller segments. As time passes, PST files increase in size, and when they approach their limit, it becomes challenging to manage them, leading to erratic behavior. This endangers the sensitive data, risking its loss. This issue can be resolved if the large file is split into several smaller files.

4. Fix PST files: The PST converter tool also repairs corrupted PST files.

5. PST File Viewer: This tool provides a PST file viewer that allows users to access email and other PST information without the need for Outlook.



Directions of Usage

The software is useful when you want to migrate your Outlook data to other emails. So for a safe and secure transfer, some key points have to be kept in mind.

* Always make sure to read the instructions manual (Press three lines on the top right corner and click software guide) before going to make any migrations.

* If you want to convert PST file to any format, make it clear to which platform you want to export. For eg: If you want to export to Mozilla Thunderbird, converting it to MBOX should be most appropriate.

* Always make conversions/migrations on a copy of PST file, if in case something unexpected happens, you don't use your original data.

* Although the software is designed for handling bulk of files, it is still advised not to convert TOO MUCH bulk files at a time.



Availability of the Software

The software can be available on the official website of WebbyAcad Tools. Apart from the main websites, it can be downloaded from software websites such as Uptodown, Softonic, Trustradius, Cabinet M etc.

The software after installation will offer 15 free conversions for someone wishing to have a try. It has to be purchased afterward for further conversions. The pricing is divided into 4 plans which the user can choose accordingly.



About the Company

WebbyAcad Tools is a company that provides solutions related to email migrations, email management, Data Recovery, Cyber forensics and Cloud Data Solutions. The company is founded by Mr. Bhupender Vashishth in the year 2021 and since then, has served thousands of customers with its top-class services. The company is based in New Delhi, India and has a branch operating from Austin, Texas, United States also.



