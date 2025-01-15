Military Presence In Mexico Surges 82% Under Current Administration

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Mexican has significantly increased its military presence for security operations across the country. Data from the Secretariat of National Defense (SEDENA) reveals an 82.3% rise in deployed military personnel over the past six years.



This surge reflects the administration's strategy to combat violence and maintain public safety. In 2018, when President Andrés Manuel López Obrador took office, 54,980 were engaged in security tasks.



By November 2024, under President Claudia Sheinbaum's leadership, this number had grown to 100,226 - an increase of 45,246 troops. This trend of expanding military involvement in security matters has been consistent for nearly two decades.



The current deployment represents a 101.9% increase compared to 2012 when President Enrique Peña Nieto 's term began. The contrast is even starker when compared to 2006, the first year of Felipe Calderón Hinojosa's presidency, showing a 169% rise from the 37,253 soldiers deployed then.



Mexico City has seen the most dramatic increase in military presence. The capital went from 1,126 troops in 2018 to 9,135 in 2024, a staggering 711.28% surge.







The State of Mexico follows with a 668.8% increase, rising from 1,285 to 9,879 soldiers. Querétaro experienced a 643.9% growth, from 216 to 1,607 troops. Not all states saw increases.



Colima recorded the largest reduction, with deployed forces decreasing by 40.2% from 1,624 to 971. San Luis Potosí and Michoacán also saw declines of 39.8% and 35.3%, respectively. Overall, 24 states experienced increases, while eight saw decreases in military deployment.

Military Presence and Crime Rates in Mexico

The impact of increased military presence on crime rates has been mixed. Querétaro saw a 12.9% rise in intentional homicides despite more troops. Colima experienced a 38.5% increase in homicides.



However, Mexico City reported a 40.6% decrease, and the State of Mexico saw a 12.4% reduction. Michoacán and San Luis Potosí also experienced declines in homicide rates. This data was obtained through an information request (folio 330026424003139).



It highlights the complex relationship between military deployment and public safety outcomes in Mexico. The government's strategy of increased military involvement continues to evolve as it addresses the nation's security challenges.

