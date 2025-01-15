VIAVI Introduces Teravm AI RAN Scenario Generator

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Company's test and optimization portfolio supports Software Solutions for Verticals and Integration Automation

CHANDLER, Ariz., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VIAVI Solutions

(VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV ) today introduced the TeraVM AI RAN Scenario Generator (AI RSG ), the evolution of the company's market-leading RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC) Test platform. Maintaining all of the features of RIC Test, the AI RSG enhances the simulated system-level RAN behavior, creating a RAN digital twin that replicates real-world conditions in the lab. The AI RSG joins a test and optimization portfolio

that is ideally suited to the needs of platform and application developers planning to bid for the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) Public Wireless Supply Chain Innovation Fund

(PWSCIF) Third Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO 3 ), which focuses on Software Solutions for Industry Verticals and Integration Automation.

The RIC uses artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to autonomously manage radio resources with the aid of network data and native or third-party applications. Applications can be developed for specific industry verticals to tailor network functionality for more targeted use cases. The complexity of a multi-vendor open network is compounded by the presence of apps from different developers, making seamless performance a challenge.

AI RSG harnesses data obtained through Open RAN interfaces to train the RIC and r/xApps to generate quality-of-service improvements, industry-specific features and functionality, energy efficiencies and other value for network operators. It can simulate up to 10,000 user equipment (UEs) and several thousand cells (between 1,000 and 5,000) per reference server. It can be deployed in Docker containers within cloud environments or on dedicated servers. The scale depends on the specific use case, with the ability to generate data at various granularities, from one minute to daily intervals. The scalability matrix helps define parameters for different scenarios.



Users can:



Import real-world maps with streets, buildings, and network configurations to create UE profiles that simulate movements, handovers, and resource requests

Train AI and ML apps through exposure to RAN scenarios with real traffic Test the effectiveness of app decisions in realistic network environments.

AI RSG complements a broader suite of test and optimization expertise and solutions to strengthen proposals for NOFO 3. Additional offerings include:



Access to VIAVI Automated Lab-as-a-Service for Open RAN (VALORTM ), funded by the Public Wireless Supply Chain Innovation Fund to streamline 5G and Open RAN deployments with expert tools, skilled staff and minimal ramp-up time

Geolocation enablement for r/xApps enhances RIC/SMO with precise, continuous geolocation insights and subscriber-centric data, driving smarter decision-making Field-proven expertise – successful deployment of Open RAN testing solutions with major operators worldwide in full compliance with TIP, 3GPP, and O-RAN ALLIANCE specifications.

"As the only test and optimization vendor awarded PWSCIF funding through NOFO 1 and a partner of choice for NOFO 2, VIAVI is honored to have the NTIA's trust," said Dr. Sameh Yamany, Chief Technology Officer, VIAVI. "For over 100 years, VIAVI has been directly involved in testing, assuring and securing the largest communications networks around the globe, and validating network products for all Tier-1 network equipment manufacturers. We are the prospective partner of choice to leverage network data and AI/ML to optimize network operations."

About VIAVI

VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV ) is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for telecommunications, cloud, enterprises, first responders, military, aerospace and railway. VIAVI is also a leader in light management technologies for 3D sensing, anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, government and aerospace applications. Learn more about VIAVI at . Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives , LinkedIn

and YouTube .

Media Inquiries:

Grand Bridges

Emma Jenkins

[email protected]

+1 415 800 4529

SOURCE VIAVI Solutions

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED