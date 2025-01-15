Basketball: Al Arabi Lose To Manama In West Asian Super League

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Arabi suffered a narrow 77-75 loss to Bahrain's Manama in the West Asian Super League basketball match at Al Gharafa Hall yesterday.

The match, part of the fifth round of the second group, saw both teams evenly matched, with Manama holding a slight edge in the final moments. Manama's Tony Carr led the way with 39 points, while Al Arabi's Mustafa Fouda scored 24 in a strong offensive showing but couldn't prevent the defeat.

In other group action, Al Qadisiyah of Kuwait edged Al Ittihad of Jeddah 62-60 putting both Al Manama and Al Qadisiyah at the top of the group standings with 8 points each. The final round will determine the qualifiers with Al Arabi facing Al Qadisiyah and Manama taking on Al Ittihad on January 21.