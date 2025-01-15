Robin Landry Releases Book 2 In The Conspiracy Page Series: Sam's Reptoid Adventure

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MAPLE VALLEY, WA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / --After the success of her first book, First Encounter- 1 of the Conspiracy Page series, Robin Landry is back with the second thrilling installment of her series, Sam's Reptoid Adventure. Aimed at middle school readers, this fast-paced book takes kids on an unforgettable journey filled with suspense, friendship, and a daring mission that transforms ordinary kids into unexpected heroes.In Sam's Reptoid Adventure, Sam and his friends are called to action when a group of Boy Scouts goes missing from their small town. While others might expect kids their age to simply focus on schoolwork and avoid trouble, Sam and his friends are saving the world, one wild adventure at a time. This time, Sam faces an underground world filled with monstrous reptoid creatures in a high-stakes rescue mission to free the captured scouts.When asked what readers can expect from Sam's Reptoid Adventure, Landry commented, "I love the idea of blending adventure and mystery with the chance for young readers to explore bigger questions. This series isn't just about saving the day; it's about challenging the status quo, thinking critically, and asking questions about the world around them. It's an exciting journey that I hope will inspire kids to think for themselves while having fun with the adventure!"Robin Landry's writing captivates readers with suspense and adventure, perfect for the curious and imaginative minds of middle schoolers. Sam's Reptoid Adventure is now available at Amazon .About the AuthorRobin Landry was born on September 29, 1957, at an Air Force base in Victoria, TX. She graduated from John R. Rogers High School in Puyallup, WA, and earned a degree from Highline Community College in 2009. Alongside her writing, Landry has a musical background, having recorded two albums with the band Widow as a singer and guitar player. She has written 14 unpublished books spanning genres from romance to suspense, and young adult. Landry's work includes her latest poetic book for children and the Conspiracy Page series, which invites young readers to explore exciting adventures while challenging the ordinary.

