Meity's R&D Centre In Pune Drives Future Of Lithium-Ion And Sodium-Ion Batteries

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 15 (KNN) In a significant push towards strengthening India's capabilities in rechargeable battery (RBT), the of and Information (MeitY) convened an industrial meet under the leadership of Secretary S. Krishnan.

The event spotlighted the strides made by the Centre of Excellence (CoE) on Rechargeable Battery Technology (Pre-cell), located in Pune, which is driving innovation in this critical sector.

The CoE, a hub for research and development in lithium-ion, sodium-ion, and lithium-polymer battery technologies, aims to bolster indigenous manufacturing for applications in electric vehicles (EVs), mobile devices, and other electronics.

By emphasising locally developed machinery and processes, the initiative supports India's larger goal of reducing dependency on imports while fostering sustainability.

Speaking at the meet, Krishnan remarked,“This event underscores the importance of industry-oriented research and collaboration. MeitY's focus on applied research is vital for addressing the industry's growing needs.

The enthusiastic response from industry participants highlights the transformative potential of these technologies.”

Additional Secretary Bhuvnesh Kumar echoed the sentiment, highlighting the critical role of entrepreneurs and large industries in scaling up MeitY-developed technologies.

The meet saw active participation from industry associations like ELCINA, IESA, and ICEA, alongside prominent companies including Tata Chemicals, Exide, Ola Electric Mobility, and Boat.

These stakeholders expressed keen interest in forging partnerships with the CoE to further the adoption of indigenous battery technologies.

In a notable outcome, three Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed. Watthour Private Limited, Ampere Green Material, and Brandwork Technologies Pvt Ltd have committed to advancing sodium-ion and lithium-ion technologies in collaboration with the CoE.

This milestone marks a pivotal moment in India's journey to becoming a global leader in rechargeable battery innovation, leveraging the synergy between government, research institutions, and industry to power the nation's green and technological future.

