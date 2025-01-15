Talks on Gaza ceasefire deal enter final stages

(MENAFN) Dr. Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari, Advisor to the Premier and Official Representative for the of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), announced that discussions on a Gaza ceasefire deal have reached their final stages.



During a weekly press summit, Al Ansari confirmed, “I can confirm that the talks (on Gaza ceasefire deal) are going on the highest level here in Doha right now. We are anticipating updates from those involved in the meetings.” He expressed optimism, stating, “We are hopeful that this would lead very soon to an agreement.”



However, he cautioned, “It is important not to raise expectations to a level that doesn’t link to what’s happening on the ground right now. We believe that we are at the final stages, but obviously, until there is an announcement, there will be no announcements, and therefore we shouldn’t be overly excited about what’s happening right now.”



Al Ansari emphasized that significant obstacles preventing the deal had been addressed, noting, “We have reached a point where the major issues that were preventing a deal from happening were addressed.”



He also highlighted the role of Qatar’s efforts in the negotiations, adding, “We do believe that we were able to do the negotiations and, with our partners in these negotiations in Egypt and the United States, minimize a lot of the disagreements between the parties for the talks that are ongoing now.”

