HID’s Amico™ Makes Global Debut at Intersec Dubai 2025, Marking a Milestone in the Company’s Middle East Growth Strategy

(MENAFN- ProGlobal Media) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, January 14, 2025 – HID, a worldwide leader in trusted identity solutions, today made a significant impact at Intersec Dubai 2025 by unveiling its latest innovation – the HID Amico™ biometric facial recognition reader. Designed to redefine secure, seamless, and contactless access control, HID Amico leads a showcase of groundbreaking solutions reflecting the company’s continued growth and investment in the Middle East.



As businesses and governments in the Middle East and Africa increasingly prioritize advanced security solutions, the biometrics market for physical access control is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.23% from 2024 to 2032. This growing demand underscores the region’s critical need for innovative technologies that offer rapid, accurate, and privacy-focused access control.



“HID Amico™ exemplifies our commitment to addressing the unique security needs of the Middle East market while setting a global benchmark for access control technology,” said Gustavo Gassmann, VP of Emerging Markets for Physical Access Control at HID. “Our continued investment in innovative solutions and partnerships underscores our long-term vision to empower enterprises and government entities with trusted identity solutions.”



In addition to Amico, HID’s booth # S2-G22 at Intersec Dubai will feature a robust portfolio of access control solutions, including:



• Mobile Access and Digital Wallet Integration: Secure, mobile-first solutions leveraging HID Mobile Access® and enabling seamless integration with Google Wallet™ and Apple Wallet for a new era of efficiency and convenience.

• HID Signo™ Readers: Featuring flexible customization options, now available in white to cater to diverse design preferences and budgetary needs, while enabling seamless integration into any environment.

• Mercury MP Controllers: Next-generation controllers designed to enhance flexibility and security for businesses of all sizes, incorporating advanced cybersecurity features such as vulnerability scanning and secure boot processes to ensure maximum protection.

• Sustainability-Driven Access Solutions: HID® Seos® Bamboo Eco Credential Cards, made from FSC-certified bamboo, a rapidly renewable resource. HID® Seos® has also made it to the shortlist of Intersec Dubai 2025 awards. The company will also discuss new innovations in this area, such as PLA recyclable cards expected later this year, reflecting HID’s dedication to reducing environmental impact while meeting the highest standards of security and usability.



HID’s commitment to the Middle East goes beyond innovation and sustainability. The company’s strategic focus on the region underscores its dedication to fostering growth and addressing unique market needs as well as security and privacy challenges.



“We are rapidly scaling our presence in the Middle East, a region where our growth in terms of percentage significantly outpaces other markets globally,” said Gassmann. “By strengthening our channel ecosystem, developing region-specific solutions, and recruiting top talent, we are addressing the evolving needs of government entities and businesses. The Middle East remains a key strategic priority for HID, as we continue to lead with innovation and tailored solutions.”



