Djibouti expands medical cooperation with Turkey

(MENAFN) Djibouti is seeking to deepen its collaboration with Turkey in the medical field, particularly in the area of organ transplantation. On Monday, Prime Minister Mohamed hosted the Turkish Transplant Foundation in the capital, Djibouti City, as part of ongoing efforts to enhance strategic cooperation between the two countries.



The discussions primarily focused on the establishment of a National Transplant Center in Djibouti, aiming to improve the country’s healthcare infrastructure. Prime Minister Mohamed emphasized the need to expand access to care for congenital malformations, strengthen organ donation regulations, and increase public awareness about organ donation, according to the state-run newspaper La Nation.



The Turkish delegation is supporting a project in Djibouti that focuses on supervising transplantation practices while also providing training programs and knowledge transfers to enhance local expertise in the field.



To date, 20 Djiboutian citizens have benefited from organ transplants performed in Turkey.



Over the years, political, economic, and commercial ties between Turkey and Djibouti have steadily grown, with the two nations strengthening their strategic partnership. Their cooperation now spans multiple sectors, including trade, infrastructure, and healthcare. Turkey has been providing valuable medical expertise and training to Djibouti, contributing to broader efforts aimed at regional development and addressing healthcare challenges in the Horn of Africa.

