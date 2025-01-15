Kremlin denies new developments on Putin-Trump meeting

(MENAFN) The Kremlin has no new updates regarding potential contacts between Russian President Vladimir and US President-elect Donald Trump, spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated on Tuesday.



"There is nothing new that requires comment at the moment," Peskov informed journalists in Moscow.



Trump, who has expressed interest in securing a deal to end the ongoing war in Ukraine, said on Monday that he plans to meet with Putin "very quickly" after assuming office next week. The Russian president has also indicated his willingness to engage in talks with the US president-elect.



Addressing media reports that US President Joe Biden and Putin have maintained indirect communication channels since the conflict began in February 2022, Peskov denied the claims. He clarified that while there have been technical-level interactions between Moscow and Washington, there has been no political dialogue between the two sides during this period.



"There are certain channels of communication between Washington and Moscow, both through military and diplomatic lines. However, these are limited to technical interactions. There has been no political or high-level dialogue, and there is none now," Peskov explained.

