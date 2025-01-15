'Colour Has Started Fading..': Wrestler Aman To Complain To IOC Over 'Defective' Olympic Medal

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 15 (IANS) Amid the reports that all defective medals from the 2024 Paris will be replaced after multiple complaints about the medals deteriorating and tarnishing, Indian wrestler Aman Sehrawat's bronze medal's colour also started fading, but the wrestler is yet to file a complaint regarding the issue.

On his Olympic debut at Paris 2024, Aman became the youngest Indian medal winner at the Summer Games when he bagged the bronze in men's 57 kg freestyle wrestling.

As per the reports, Monnaie de Paris, which produced the medals for the 2024 Summer Olympics and Paralympics, said it will replace all damaged medals at the athletes' request after multiple complaints about the medals getting deteriorated.

However, Aman has not officially filed his complaint for the replacement of the medal. "The bronze medal that Aman Sehrawat won in Paris seems defective. The colour has started fading. We have not shared an official complaint with the IOC as yet', a source close to the Indian wrestler told IANS.

According to information from French website La Lettre, more than 100 defective medals have already been returned by athletes to the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games Organising Committee (Cojop) in just four months.

Each Paris 2024 medal, designed by Chaumet, a luxury French jeweller, was adorned with a hexagonal piece of iron from the most iconic symbol of France: the Eiffel Tower. A 0.6 ounce piece of puddle iron is in the centre of each medal.

Shortly after the conclusion of the Summer Games last year, various athletes took to social media to share that the medals they won have already started to lose their shine.

The report also claimed that Paris organisers are in contact with the committees with athletes that have filed complaints, and the replacement process will start in the coming weeks.