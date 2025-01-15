Air Defense System Shoots Down 11“Shahed” In Sumy Region At Night
1/15/2025 2:06:15 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of January 15, the Air Defense Forces destroyed 11 Russian Shahed drones in Sumy region.
This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“In the sky over Sumy region, air defens units of the region shot down 11 Shahed UAVs,” the statement reads.
According to the RMA, since the beginning of this year, anti-aircraft gunners have already eliminated 134 Russian drones.
As reported by Ukrinform, the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, sai that the Russians are increasing the number of strikes on the border regions of Ukraine.
