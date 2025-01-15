Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Replies US Embassy
1/15/2025 1:09:57 AM
The lawful court decision against Bakhtiyar Hajiyev is based on
numerous pieces of evidence in the case, and external interference
in court procedures is unacceptable.
Azernews reports that the spokesperson of the
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, Aykhan Hajizada, stated this on his
"X" page in response to the post by the U.S. Embassy in
Azerbaijan.
“The valid judgement against Bakhtiyar Hajiyev is based on
multiple evidences in the case, and external intervention on the
court procedures are unacceptable. Interestingly, while the same
type of tax fraud and financial crimes are multiple times severely
punished in the United States that might reach up to 30 years of
imprisonment, why this country is disappointed with the penalty
against such crimes in other countries. Seems that such an approach
is based on political interests rather than raising the importance
of rule of law,” the post reads.
