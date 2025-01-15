عربي


Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Replies US Embassy

1/15/2025 1:09:57 AM

Qabil Ashirov

The lawful court decision against Bakhtiyar Hajiyev is based on numerous pieces of evidence in the case, and external interference in court procedures is unacceptable.

Azernews reports that the spokesperson of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, Aykhan Hajizada, stated this on his "X" page in response to the post by the U.S. Embassy in Azerbaijan.

“The valid judgement against Bakhtiyar Hajiyev is based on multiple evidences in the case, and external intervention on the court procedures are unacceptable. Interestingly, while the same type of tax fraud and financial crimes are multiple times severely punished in the United States that might reach up to 30 years of imprisonment, why this country is disappointed with the penalty against such crimes in other countries. Seems that such an approach is based on political interests rather than raising the importance of rule of law,” the post reads.

