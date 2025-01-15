Petrol And Diesel Prices Likely To Rise Tomorrow Amid Global Oil Market Shifts

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) A surge in and diesel prices is expected in Pakistan starting tomorrow, Thursday, with rates likely to increase for the next 15 days. According to sources, petrol prices are projected to rise by Rs. 3.53 per liter , while diesel prices may increase by Rs. 3.66 per liter .

The anticipated hike is attributed to increased global oil prices, driven by U.S. sanctions on oil exports to China and India . These restrictions have intensified concerns about limited supplies, causing oil prices to exceed $81 per barrel , the highest since August 2024.

Additionally, fears over the impact of U.S. shipping sanctions on Russian oil exports have contributed to the price surge in international markets.

Sources revealed that further adjustments include a Rs. 4.98 per liter hike in kerosene oil and a Rs. 6.20 per liter increase in light diesel oil (LDO) . However, the final decision will rest with the Ministry of Finance.

If implemented, these changes could further burden consumers grappling with rising inflation and escalating energy costs.