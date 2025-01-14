International Battery Metals Ltd. Provides General Corporate Update

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

VANCOUVER,

BC

and

HOUSTON, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -

International

Battery Metals Ltd. (the " Company " or " IBAT ") (TSXV: IBAT) is pleased to provide an update on certain general corporate

matters. Following

the

Company's

most

recent

annual general

meeting

held

on

October 31,

2024, the

Company's board

of

directors

(the

" Board "),

consisting

of

John

Burba

(founder),

Jacob

Warnock,

James Schultz, Keith Solar and John Souther, elected John Burba to act as the Chair of the Board.

On November 26, 2024, the Board approved the grant of an aggregate of 2,705,630 restricted share units of the Company (" RSUs ") to the directors of the Company in accordance with the Company's restricted share unit plan (the " RSU Plan "). Each director received a grant of 541,126 RSUs. The RSUs will fully vest one year from the date of grant and once vested, each RSU will settle into one common share of the Company. All such RSUs are subject to the terms of the RSU Plan, applicable securities law hold periods and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV ").

In connection with commencing her role as Chief Executive Officer of the Company on August 20, 2024, Iris Jancik

was granted

2,113,814

options

of

the Company

(" Options ")

in

accordance with

the Company's option

plan

(the

" Option

Plan ").

Each

Option is

exercisable

into

one

common share

of

the

Company

for

a period of ten years from the date of grant at an exercise price of C$0.94 per share. The Options vest as follows:

600,000

on

the

date

of

grant, 252,302

on

the

last

day

of

each

of

the

first

four

periods

of

six

months immediately following the

date of grant and 252,303 on the last day of each of the first two periods of six months immediately

following

the

second

anniversary

of the

date

of grant.

All such

Options

are

subject to the terms of the Option Plan, applicable securities law hold periods and the policies of the TSXV. Ms. Jancik

was

also

granted

4,227,630

RSUs

in

accordance

with

the

RSU

Plan.

The

RSUs

vest

300,000

on

the date

of

grant

with

the

remainder

vesting in

tranches

on

the

completion

of

certain

milestones

as

agreed

to

by Ms. Jancik and the Board. All such RSUs are subject to the terms of the RSU Plan, applicable securities law hold periods and the policies of the TSXV.

AboutInternationalBattery MetalsLtd.

IBAT is an advanced technology company focused on the development of environmentally responsible methods of extracting lithium compounds from brine. IBAT has developed a patented modular direct lithium extraction plant (" MDLE Plant ") which allows for rapid deployment to a resource holder's production site. IBAT is working with resource holders of oilfield brines, brine aquifers, and industrial customers with brine by-products. IBAT believes the modular design of its MDLE Plant provides significant

initial

costs

savings

to

customers

and

the

proprietary

direct

lithium

extraction

technology

lowers operating costs by selectively extracting lithium from the brine while efficiently removing contaminants.

