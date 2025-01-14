International Battery Metals Ltd. Provides General Corporate Update

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
Battery Metals Ltd. (the " Company " or " IBAT ") (TSXV: IBAT) is pleased to provide an update on certain general corporate
matters. Following
the
Company's
most
recent
annual general
meeting
held
on
October 31,
2024, the
Company's board
of
directors
(the
" Board "),
consisting
of
John
Burba
(founder),
Jacob
Warnock,
James Schultz, Keith Solar and John Souther, elected John Burba to act as the Chair of the Board.
On November 26, 2024, the Board approved the grant of an aggregate of 2,705,630 restricted share units of the Company (" RSUs ") to the directors of the Company in accordance with the Company's restricted share unit plan (the " RSU Plan "). Each director received a grant of 541,126 RSUs. The RSUs will fully vest one year from the date of grant and once vested, each RSU will settle into one common share of the Company. All such RSUs are subject to the terms of the RSU Plan, applicable securities law hold periods and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV ").
In connection with commencing her role as Chief Executive Officer of the Company on August 20, 2024, Iris Jancik
was granted
2,113,814
options
of
the Company
(" Options ")
in
accordance with
the Company's option
plan
(the
" Option
Plan ").
Each
Option is
exercisable
into
one
common share
of
the
Company
for
a period of ten years from the date of grant at an exercise price of C$0.94 per share. The Options vest as follows:
600,000
on
the
date
of
grant, 252,302
on
the
last
day
of
each
of
the
first
four
periods
of
six
months immediately following the
date of grant and 252,303 on the last day of each of the first two periods of six months immediately
following
the
second
anniversary
of the
date
of grant.
All such
Options
are
subject to the terms of the Option Plan, applicable securities law hold periods and the policies of the TSXV. Ms. Jancik
was
also
granted
4,227,630
RSUs
in
accordance
with
the
RSU
Plan.
The
RSUs
vest
300,000
on
the date
of
grant
with
the
remainder
vesting in
tranches
on
the
completion
of
certain
milestones
as
agreed
to
by Ms. Jancik and the Board. All such RSUs are subject to the terms of the RSU Plan, applicable securities law hold periods and the policies of the TSXV.
About
International
Battery Metals
Ltd.
IBAT is an advanced technology company focused on the development of environmentally responsible methods of extracting lithium compounds from brine. IBAT has developed a patented modular direct lithium extraction plant (" MDLE Plant ") which allows for rapid deployment to a resource holder's production site. IBAT is working with resource holders of oilfield brines, brine aquifers, and industrial customers with brine by-products. IBAT believes the modular design of its MDLE Plant provides significant
initial
costs
savings
to
customers
and
the
proprietary
direct
lithium
extraction
technology
lowers operating costs by selectively extracting lithium from the brine while efficiently removing contaminants.
