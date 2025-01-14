Silicon Publishing Unveils Breakthrough In Product Visualization At PPAI Expo 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Max DunnSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Today in Las Vegas at the annual PPAI Expo, Silicon Publishing presented their latest, state-of-the-art product configuration and visualization package. This newest incarnation of Silicon Designer , the industry's trusted online editing platform, now brings customization to the 3rd dimension. Users can configure and personalize dimensional products through an intuitive browser-based interface. The result is real-time, interactive visualization that transforms the product customization process, making it faster, easier, and more engaging than ever before."We have been building 2D Designer solutions for 25 years, and 3D Designers for the past 15. But today's technologies are converging to make 3D design workflows this easy and so much fun" said SPI President Max Dunn. "While the technology has many applications, from manufacturing and packaging to Virtual Realty, the Promotional Products industry is a natural first choice."Promotional Products Association International (PPAI) is the leading industry organization that brings together over 15,000 manufacturers and distributors. Each year the PPAI Expo provides a venue for those in the industry to network and exchange ideas. Silicon Publishing is showcasing their Designer product in booth 6368 at the PPAI Expo this week.Silicon Designer provides a customizable, white label platform tailored to organizations looking to offer their customers a powerful and flexible way to design and visualize products online. Key features include:* Generate realistic 3D models from 2D images with ease.* Comprehensive admin system to manage models, editing interfaces, and the integrated image gallery.* Users can upload logos, edit text, configure products, and visualize their final designs in real-time through an intuitive, interactive viewer.Today's Designer transforms the product customization experience, making it easy for businesses to deliver dynamic and engaging online design tools to their customers. Available in Silicon Publishing's hosted cloud infrastructure, Silicon Designer can also be deployed to clients' cloud or on-prem environments.Contact ... for more.

