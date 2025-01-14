Company to Release Full Q1FY25 Results and Host Teleconference on February 6, 2025

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., Jan. 14,

2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products (NYSE:APD ) today announced preliminary fiscal 2025 first quarter GAAP per share# ("EPS") of $2.77 and preliminary fiscal 2025 first quarter adjusted EPS* of $2.86. Preliminary adjusted EPS exceeds the top end of the Company's previous fiscal 2025 first quarter adjusted EPS guidance* of $2.75 to $2.85.

Full interim consolidated statements as of and for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 are not yet complete as of the date of this press release. The preliminary earnings per share information presented above is based upon information available as of the date of this press release and is subject to change upon completion of all quarter-end close processes, as well as the possible occurrence of interim events prior to the issuance of our full financial statements. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on this preliminary unaudited financial information. Please also refer to the "Forward-Looking Statements" provided below.

The Company will release its full Q1FY25 financial results prior to market open on Thursday, February 6, 2025 and review these results in a teleconference at 8:00 a.m. ET. The teleconference will be open to the public and the media in listen-only mode by telephone and Internet broadcast.

Live teleconference:

773-305-6853

Passcode:

3870353

Internet broadcast/slides:

Available on the Event Details page on Air Products' Investor Relations website.

Internet replay: Available on the Event Details page on Air Products' Investor Relations website.

#Preliminary earnings per share is calculated and presented on a diluted basis from continuing operations attributable to Air Products.

*Preliminary results in this release reference adjusted EPS, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Additional information regarding this measure and a reconciliation of GAAP EPS to adjusted EPS is provided below. The Company previously provided fiscal 2025 first quarter adjusted EPS guidance in Exhibit 99.1 to its Current Report on Form 8-K dated November 7, 2024 (the "Prior Earnings Release"). Management is unable to reconcile, without unreasonable effort, the Company's forecasted range of adjusted EPS to a comparable GAAP range. Air Products provides adjusted EPS guidance on a continuing operations basis, excluding the impact of certain items that management believes are not representative of the Company's underlying business performance, such as the incurrence of costs for cost reduction actions and impairment charges, or the recognition of gains or losses on certain disclosed items. It is not possible, without unreasonable efforts, to predict the timing or occurrence of these events or the potential for other transactions that may impact future GAAP EPS. Furthermore, it is not possible to identify the potential significance of these events in advance, but any of these events, if they were to occur, could have a significant effect on the Company's future GAAP results.

ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

(Millions of U.S. Dollars unless otherwise indicated, except for per share data)

We view adjusted earnings per share ("EPS") as a key performance metric and provide this non-GAAP financial measure to allow investors, potential investors, securities analysts, and others to evaluate the performance of our business in the same manner as our management. We believe this measure, when viewed together with financial results computed in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), provides a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting our historical financial performance and projected future results. However, we caution readers not to consider this measure in isolation or as a substitute for EPS presented in accordance with GAAP. Readers should also consider the limitations associated with this non-GAAP financial measure, including the potential lack of comparability of this measure from one company to another.

We calculate adjusted EPS by adjusting GAAP EPS to exclude certain items that we believe are not representative of our underlying business performance. For example, we exclude the impact of the non-service components of net periodic benefit/cost for our defined benefit pension plans. Non-service related components are recurring, non-operating items that include interest cost, expected returns on plan assets, prior service cost amortization, actuarial loss amortization, as well as special termination benefits, curtailments, and settlements. Adjusting for the impact of non-service pension components provides management and users of our financial statements with a more accurate representation of our underlying business performance because these components are driven by factors that are unrelated to our operations, such as volatility in equity and debt markets. Further, non-service related components are not indicative of our defined benefit plans' future contribution needs due to the funded status of the plans. Additionally, during the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, we excluded costs associated with our response to actions of activist shareholders, which are not associated with the ongoing operation of our business and are difficult to predict in future periods. We may also exclude certain expenses associated with cost reduction actions and impairment charges as well as gains on disclosed transactions. The reader should be aware that we may recognize similar losses or gains in the future.

The tax impact of our pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments reflects the expected current and deferred income tax impact of our non-GAAP adjustments. These tax impacts are primarily driven by the statutory tax rate of the various relevant jurisdictions and the taxability of the adjustments in those jurisdictions.

NON-GAAP ADJUSTMENTS

In addition to the recurring impact of non-service related components of our defined benefit pension plan, our preliminary first quarter adjusted EPS is adjusted for the items described below.

Shareholder Activism Costs

During the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, we incurred costs of $29.9 ($21.9 after tax, or $0.10 per share) in connection with our response to a proxy contest led by activist shareholder, Mantle Ridge L.P. These costs include legal and other professional service fees as well as incremental proxy solicitation costs related to the 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

De-designation of Cash Flow Hedges

During the third quarter of fiscal year 2024, we discontinued cash flow hedge accounting for certain interest rate swaps designed to hedge long-term variable rate debt facilities during the construction period of the NEOM Green Hydrogen Project. These swaps are held by NEOM Green Hydrogen Company, a consolidated joint venture accounted for under the variable interest model, of which Air Products owns a one-third interest. We expect the affected swaps to remain de-designated until outstanding borrowings from the available project financing are commensurate with the notional value of the instruments, at which time these instruments may re-qualify for cash flow hedge accounting. As a result of the de-designation, we recognized an unrealized gain of $38.8 ($10.3 attributable to Air Products after tax, or $0.05 per share) during the first quarter of fiscal year 2025. The amount of the unrealized gain attributable to our noncontrolling partners was $25.2.

We expect to recognize changes to the fair value of the impacted instruments through earnings in future periods until they re-qualify for cash flow hedge accounting. It is not possible to predict the significance of adjustments in future periods given potential interest rate volatility.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EPS

The table below reconciles adjusted EPS to GAAP EPS, the most directly comparable GAAP measure. In periods that we have non-GAAP adjustments, we believe it is important for the reader to understand the per share impact of each such adjustment because management does not consider these impacts when evaluating underlying business performance. Per share impacts are calculated independently and may not sum to total EPS and total adjusted EPS due to rounding.

First quarter 2025 GAAP EPS and adjusted EPS are preliminary based upon information available as of the date of this report and is subject to change and finalization based on completion of all quarter end close processes.