KYNDRYL TO RELEASE QUARTERLY RESULTS ON FEBRUARY 3, 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Company will host call on February 4, 2025

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Kyndryl Holdings,

Inc. (NYSE: KD ), the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, today announced that it will release results for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, the third quarter of its 2025 fiscal year, after close on Monday, February 3, 2025. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Martin

Schroeter and Chief Officer David Wyshner will host an earnings call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, February 4, 2025.

The live webcast can be accessed by visiting href="" rel="nofollow" kyndry on Kyndryl's investor relations website. A slide presentation will be made available on

Kyndryl's investor relations website shortly before the call on February 4, 2025. Following the event, replays will be available via webcast for twelve months at

href="" rel="nofollow" kyndry .

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD ) is the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, serving thousands of enterprise customers in more than 60 countries. The Company designs, builds, manages and modernizes the complex, mission-critical information systems that the world depends on every day. For more information, visit

.

Kyndryl Investor Contact:

[email protected]

Kyndryl Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Kyndryl

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED