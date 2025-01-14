Actabl Earns Top Honors In Six Categories At Hoteltechawards, Including Best Concierge Software For Eighth Year

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Actabl , the hospitality software company that enables hotels to drive through actionable insights, announced today that it has won awards in six categories in Hotel Tech Report's annual HotelTechAwards and clinched an impressive spot as the #1 Concierge Software for the eighth consecutive year.

HotelTechReport is the go-to place for professionals to make informed, reliable decisions about hotel technology. The HotelTechAwards are determined based on customer feedback, with reviews being the most significant factor alongside other considerations like partner recommendations, market share, customer support quality, integrations, and organizational health.

With winners determined not by a handful of judges or popularity votes but by product reviews, Actabl's six awards highlight the value its four solutions bring to the hospitality industry.

Actabl was a winner or finalist in these categories:



Best Concierge Software

Best Scheduling & Labor Management Software

Best Business Intelligence Software

Best Housekeeping Software

Best Hotel Maintenance Software Best Guest Messaging Software

Actabl received over 600 reviews on HotelTechReport from hotels across the globe. Here is what some of them had to say about Actabl's software solutions.



Ease of Reporting: "The ease of reporting, being able to navigate between different datasets with multiple KPIs, provides excellent insights and analytics to forecast through the peaks and valleys of our business." - Director of Finance in California

Business Intelligence Capabilities: "One of the standout elements is Actabl's business intelligence capabilities. The platform provides insightful reports and analytics that have given us a much clearer view of guest trends, operational performance, and even staffing needs. This level of insight has empowered us to make data-driven decisions that truly enhance our overall efficiency and guest satisfaction. Highly recommended for any hotel looking to elevate their operational workflow!" - Security Operations Employee in California Actionable Insights: "The platform's ease of use and powerful features make it a game-changer for activating data and driving actionable insights. We were able to seamlessly integrate our data sources, and the intuitive interface made it easy for us to segment, analyze, and personalize our customer interactions in real time. What sets Actabl apart is the outstanding customer support-they are always responsive and incredibly helpful. We've seen a significant improvement in our marketing campaigns' effectiveness since using the platform. Highly recommend it to any business looking to unlock the full potential of their data!" - General Manager in Tennessee

"I'm incredibly proud to see Actabl receive these awards and deeply appreciative of our dedicated team, whose passion for empowering the people behind hospitality is at the heart of our success. We're honored to be recognized in an industry with so many technology choices. Our outstanding reviews across six categories and our eighth consecutive win in the concierge category reflect the meaningful difference we're making in serving hotels," said Steven Moore, CEO of Actabl.

About Actabl

Actabl is the leader in hospitality business intelligence, labor management, and hotel operations management software that provides actionable insights to above-property leaders and on-property leaders. Actabl brings together four powerful hospitality tech solutions to maximize profits for hotel operators. Actabl's integrated solutions include ProfitSword's business intelligence technology, Hotel Effectiveness' complete labor optimization, ALICE's hotel operations management platform, and Transcendent's advanced asset management and CapEx. With a global team of 300+ employees boasting over 1,000 years of combined hospitality experience, Actabl serves the technology needs of more than 12,000 properties in hospitality markets around the world. To learn more, please visit .

Contact:

Kathryn Brown

[email protected]

