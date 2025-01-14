FDA Roundup: January 14, 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Today, the FDA issued a Request for Information (RFI) on practices related to poppy seeds. The FDA is interested in better understanding the agricultural, industry, manufacturing, and practices currently being used, and whether certain practices increase or reduce the presence of opiate alkaloids on poppy seeds.



Today, the FDA's Center for Veterinary Medicine issued a Dear Veterinarian letter alerting practitioners to the possibility of burns associated with the use of Megadyne grounding pads in animal surgical patients.



On Monday, the FDA published the FDA Voices, "Vaccines for COVID-19: A Personal Reflection ," by Robert M. Califf, MD, Commissioner of Food and Drugs. This FDA Voices is Dr. Califf's personal reflection on the status of COVID vaccines, which he says constitute one of the most important elements of government policy, particularly as it relates to the FDA and his term as Commissioner. It is not intended to be an exhaustive systematic review or to represent the policies of the current administration.



On Monday, the FDA published the blog, "FDA Spearheads Global Efforts on Informal Markets and Substandard/Falsified Medical Products." This blog is the latest in the "From A Global Perspective" series and discusses the FDA's role in leading WHO efforts to address knowledge gaps regarding the global distribution of substandard and falsified medical products through informal/unregulated markets.

On Friday, the FDA, U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced the seizure of more than 628,000 unauthorized e-cigarette products from a warehouse in Miami. The seized products-mostly flavored, disposable e-cigarettes as well as some packs, kits, and batteries-were valued at more than $7 million and included some brands that may appeal to youth, such as Geek Bar. This seizure is another example of coordinated enforcement actions across federal agencies to curb the distribution and sale of illegal e-cigarettes.

